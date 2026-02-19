Amberjack Capital Forms Partnership with CIMA Services

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amberjack Capital Partners ("Amberjack"), a Houston-based private equity firm focused on critical infrastructure services, today announced a strategic partnership with CIMA Services LP (“CIMA” or the “Company”), a diversified provider of waste management, environmental remediation, and industrial services supporting a wide range of customers and end markets across the Gulf Coast and select U.S. markets.

Founded in 2003 and based in Houston, Texas, CIMA has built a strong and growing business defined by best-in-class service, integrity and reliability. CIMA supports a broad set of end customers by providing essential services required for the ongoing operation and maintenance of these facilities. The partnership with Amberjack marks a significant inflection point in CIMA’s growth trajectory and will support the continued build-out of the Company’s capabilities, service offerings and geographic reach, all with the goal of providing best-in-class services to its customers.

“The entire CIMA team is excited to welcome Amberjack as a strategic partner,” said John Bailey, Vice President of CIMA. “This collaboration supports our continued focus on delivering high-quality waste, environmental, and industrial services to our customers, while preserving the values, culture, and customer relationships that have defined CIMA. Amberjack’s support positions us for disciplined growth and long-term success.”

“CIMA is a differentiated critical infrastructure services company with a strong leadership team and a proven track record of execution,” said Jason Turowsky, Managing Partner at Amberjack Capital. “We see significant opportunity to support the continued growth of the business through a combination of organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”

“CIMA’s success has always been driven by the strength of our people and culture,” said Faraon Gonzales, President of CIMA. “This milestone is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of the CIMA team over many years, and we are proud of what we have built together. Amberjack is the right partner to help steward the business into its next chapter.”

“CIMA has built a highly capable and well-respected business with a strong foundation in execution and customer partnership,” said Patrick Conroy, Managing Director at Amberjack Capital. “Amberjack’s role is to be a collaborative partner - providing capital, strategic support, and operational resources - while enabling management to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Gulfstar Group acted as financial advisor and Porter Hedges LLP served as legal counsel to CIMA. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Amberjack.

About CIMA Services LP

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, CIMA is a waste, environmental, and industrial services company supporting complex projects across the Gulf Coast. CIMA is known for its experienced field teams, safety-first culture, and consistent execution in demanding operating environments.

About Amberjack Capital Partners

Amberjack Capital is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market buyouts in the Critical Infrastructure Services sector. Often the first institutional investor alongside successful business owners, Amberjack has a particular focus on supporting high performing companies generating $5mm - $25mm EBITDA and undertaking transformative initiatives. Since formally launching in 2020, we have raised over $800 million of committed capital and are actively seeking new investments in our core target end markets of Critical Infrastructure Services, Waste & Environmental Services, and Industrial Services.