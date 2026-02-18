Endava Expands Cognition Partnership to Scale Governed Agentic Coding

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava (NYSE: DAVA), the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, has today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Cognition to help enterprises safely scale agentic software delivery and accelerate business outcomes. The move extends Endava’s ability to deliver enterprise-grade, AI-native engineering for clients by broadening access to Cognition's Windsurf and Devin platforms, as a core enabler of the company's Dava.Flow™ delivery framework.

"Enterprise leaders are no longer asking whether agentic engineering is viable, they want to know how to deploy it safely at scale." - Matt Cloke, Endava's CTO Share

The partnership is designed to improve the client experience of AI-assisted delivery; helping organisations move beyond isolated experimentation to consistent, assured execution across complex programmes. It addresses the critical challenge facing enterprises of how to capture the productivity benefits of AI-assisted development while maintaining the governance, quality and traceability required for complex or mission-critical activity.

Integrating Cognition's agentic tooling within Dava.Flow™, Endava is able to support clients from experimentation to fully operationalised delivery with enterprise-grade assurance. Through Dava.Flow™'s Signal and Explore phases, Endava helps clients define intent, scope and delivery priorities early, generating “agent-ready” backlogs that allow tools such as Devin, the AI software engineer, and Windsurf, the agentic IDE to be applied with greater precision, control and confidence. This reduces rework, streamlines delivery consistency and simplifies assurance, aligned to enterprise standards.

The announcement follows the successful early adoption of Windsurf across Endava's client-facing projects, which demonstrated material reductions in task cycle times, meaningful time savings on repetitive engineering work and improvements in testing discipline. These results provided confidence that governed agentic delivery patterns can be scaled responsibly across client programmes, informing the decision to expand access across more projects.

Matt Cloke, CTO at Endava said: "Enterprise leaders are no longer asking whether agentic engineering is viable, they want to know how to deploy it safely at scale. By embedding Cognition's capabilities within Dava.Flow™, we're helping clients realise the productivity upside of AI-native delivery whilst strengthening the discipline, governance and confidence that large organisations require."

Gardner Johnson, Global VP of Partnerships at Cognition added: "Endava’s methodology-led approach shows how agentic tools can be deployed responsibly within real enterprise delivery contexts. Together, we’re enabling organisations to move faster without sacrificing quality, control or trust, turning agentic engineering into a practical, production-ready capability.”

The expanded partnership also supports joint go-to-market initiatives, strengthening the ability of both companies to help large organisations transform their delivery models and accelerate digital transformation in various business environments.

Those interested in exploring governed agentic engineering can find out more at: https://info.endava.com/governed-agentic-engineering-at-scale-endava

About Endava

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its clients to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. As Endava works to become AI-native, it is embedding AI across how we shape, build, and run digital change, and combining it with deep industry expertise to deliver outcomes with greater speed and confidence. This approach includes Dava.Flow, Endava’s AI-native engagement lifecycle, which supports a continuous flow with built-in governance, traceability and transparency across the delivery lifecycle.

From ideation to production, Endava supports clients with tailored solutions across payments, insurance, banking and capital markets, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30, 2025, 11,636 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Cognition

Cognition is an applied AI company building agentic software engineering systems designed for enterprise use. The company is the creator of Devin, an AI software engineer that can plan, execute and validate complex engineering tasks, and Windsurf, an agentic development environment that augments engineers in real time. Cognition’s technology is designed to work alongside engineering teams, supporting productivity, quality and consistency across largescale software development environments. Cognition works with enterprises and technology partners globally. For more information, visit www.cognition.ai.