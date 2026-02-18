BEYOND Developments Unveils EVERMORE Masterplan on Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BEYOND Developments unveiled EVERMORE, its first fully masterplanned destination on Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah, marking the opening chapter of BEYOND’s 2026 growth strategy and a bold expansion beyond Dubai.

Strategically located opposite Wynn Al Marjan Island, EVERMORE is a long-term lifestyle and residential waterfront district framed by the sea and Marjan’s future botanical garden. The masterplan blends French classical elegance with contemporary architecture, integrated nature, and lifestyle-focused placemaking, creating a distinctive setting where architecture, hospitality, and public spaces harmonize with water and greenery.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of BEYOND Developments, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing a new phase of development, underpinned by disciplined planning, rising global relevance and the long-term vision of its leadership whose support has been instrumental in enabling our entry into the emirate.”

“The new masterplan, EVERMORE, spans more than 7 million square feet of gross floor area with a projected gross development value exceeding AED 25 billion. It brings together an exceptional coastal destination with world-class design, hospitality, and community-led placemaking. It stands as a defining milestone in our journey, marking our first expansion outside Dubai and first destination in Ras Al Khaimah, and reflecting our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the Emirate’s urban, tourism, and economic evolution,” added Amjad.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, the Group CEO of Marjan, said: “EVERMORE represents a significant milestone for Marjan Beach and Ras Al Khaimah. As the second-largest masterplan within our portfolio, it strengthens Marjan Beach’s evolution as a destination where lifestyle, hospitality, and nature come together to shape the future of the emirate.”

“We are proud to partner with BEYOND on this transformative development, which will serve as a defining anchor for Marjan Beach and a key chapter in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate and tourism growth story. This masterplan adds a meaningful new layer to the beach’s evolution and strengthens its positioning as a global lifestyle and investment destination,” added Al Abdouli.

Anchored by 250,000 sq. metres of landscaped open spaces, including a central botanical garden, EVERMORE is designed as a fully pedestrian masterplan. Shaded walkways and green connections link the botanical garden to 3.5 kilometres of accessible beachfront, reinforcing walkability, wellbeing and human-centric living. The destination integrates residential, hospitality and retail components, including 1 million sq. ft. of hospitality and branded residential offerings, alongside a festival and events plaza, botanical souks, an F&B village and a continuous beachfront promenade, together forming a self-sustained cultural and leisure district.

The design draws on French classical architecture, reimagining proportion, symmetry, and spatial order through a contemporary lens. Cascading buildings maximize sea and landscape views, while landscaped greenery, shaded pathways, and pedestrian bridges ensure comfort, privacy, and seamless connectivity.

EVERMORE is designed to endure across generations, contributing meaningfully to the Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030 and the emirate’s evolving urban and economic narrative.

*Source: AETOSWire