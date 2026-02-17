Centacare Modernizes Disaster Recovery, Cyber Resilience with 11:11 Systems

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Centacare Catholic Community Services, one of South Australia’s largest providers of social and community support. The case study details how Centacare partnered with 11:11 Systems to transform its aging disaster recovery infrastructure into a modern, cyber-resilient environment while improving resilience and lowering operating costs.

Centacare, which has supported the community for more than 80 years, faced critical challenges with its legacy infrastructure. The organization’s previous disaster recovery hardware had reached end-of-support status, and its environment lacked necessary air-gapping, leaving the network vulnerable to ransomware attacks. In addition, the IT team struggled to perform isolated testing of failover procedures, creating uncertainty about its ability to recover from a significant cyber incident.

Seeking a solution that went beyond a hardware refresh, Centacare selected 11:11 to implement a comprehensive strategy involving 11:11 Disaster Recovery as a Service for Zerto, 11:11 Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect and 11:11 Object Storage for AWS. This combination enabled Centacare to move from a reactive position to a more proactive, resilient state.

Brenton Denney, manager of ICT services at Centacare Catholic Community Services, highlighted the consultative approach that differentiated 11:11 from other vendors.

“Every other provider we spoke to started by asking what we were currently doing and then proposed a solution that replicated it. That might have fixed the hardware issue, but not the network or resilience problems,” Denney said. “Instead, 11:11 Systems began by asking a simple but powerful question: ‘Why are you doing it this way?’ No one else challenged our thinking like that, and it led to a broader conversation about doing it better, not just differently.”

Through this partnership, Centacare achieved a modern, air-gapped disaster recovery solution that is better able to withstand modern cyber threats. The implementation also allowed the organization to cut its Azure data storage costs in half by switching to 11:11’s S3-compatible storage. These savings were reinvested in enhanced, immutable backup storage capabilities, further securing the organization’s mission-critical data.

Read the full 11:11 Systems and Centacare case study here.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.