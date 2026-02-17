Collage Becomes the First Benefits-Connected HR Platform in Canada to Embed Payroll, Powered by Nmbr

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collage, a leading Canadian all-in-one HR, benefits, and payroll platform, in partnership with Nmbr, Canada’s first dedicated embedded payroll software provider, is announcing the launch of Collage Payroll. By adding this payroll feature, Collage becomes the first platform operating within a Canadian benefits broker ecosystem to deliver a fully unified people-operations experience.

In 2024, Collage initiated a partnership with Nmbr to develop a solution customers can use to run payroll within the same platform they use to manage HR and benefits. Businesses can onboard employees once, manage time off and timesheets, and sync employee data across HR, payroll, and benefits through a single login.

Founded in 2016, Collage has seen steady growth. Over the past few years, adding a payroll solution was identified as the natural next step. An early release of Collage Payroll in 2025 showed immediate success, with clients ranging in size from one to hundreds of employees already using the embedded payroll functionality. With a payroll system in place, Collage has accelerated its growth and is primed to leverage its comprehensive solution.

The partnership with Nmbr was formed to enrich Collage’s service offering by embedding payroll functionality within their well-established HR platform.

“Payroll has been the number one request from our customers for years,” said Mark Bluvshtein, CEO of Collage and VP of HR Solutions at People Corporation. “Even when HR and payroll systems work closely together, businesses still feel the friction of managing two platforms. Bringing payroll directly into Collage allows us to finally deliver a single system that manages it all, reducing complexity and giving employers far greater control.”

While Canadian businesses have increasingly digitized HR and benefits over the past decade, payroll has remained largely disconnected from the benefits ecosystem. Most employers still rely on separate payroll providers, requiring manual data updates across systems for every hire, pay increase, benefits change, or termination. This creates administrative burden, compliance risk, and costly errors – nearly a third of businesses spend more than 30 hours a week managing data across payroll and other systems.

The launch is powered by Nmbr’s embedded payroll infrastructure, purpose-built to enable companies to launch payroll directly inside their own platforms. Rather than offering payroll as a standalone service, Nmbr provides the underlying technology that handles payroll’s most complex requirements, including payments, compliance, and data accuracy, allowing partners to deliver a seamless, fully integrated experience to their customers.

“Payroll is one of the most complex systems a business can run, which is why so few companies have tried to build it themselves,” said Simon Bourgeois, CEO of Nmbr. “By partnering with Collage, we’re enabling payroll to be built the right way – fully embedded, compliant, and designed for Canadian businesses. This partnership shows what’s possible when modern payroll infrastructure meets a platform that deeply understands HR and benefits.”

The partnership brings together two teams with deep, proven experience building HR and payroll technology in Canada. Nmbr’s founding team includes executives who previously built and scaled Humi into one of the country’s most widely used HR platforms, while Collage is led by Mark Bluvshtein, who brings a decade of hands-on Canadian payroll experience from his time at Wave and Humi. That shared innovation DNA, grounded in having built, scaled, and operated payroll and HR systems in Canada, is now powering a new chapter for Canadian businesses: payroll that is fully embedded, purpose-built, and designed to work as part of a modern people-operations platform.

Together, Collage and Nmbr are bringing a new approach to payroll in Canada. By combining Collage’s benefits-connected HR platform with Nmbr’s embedded payroll infrastructure, the partnership delivers a Canadian-built solution designed for local regulatory realities and the day-to-day needs of growing businesses.

About Nmbr

Nmbr is Canada’s first dedicated embedded payroll software provider, designed to simplify how businesses build and launch their own payroll software. Founded by co-founders and seasoned industry experts, Simon Bourgeois, Drew Millington, and Kevin Langlois, Nmbr simplifies the complexities of building payroll systems by offering APIs and embeddable front-end components that eliminate the challenge of building payroll software – while significantly reducing ongoing administrative burden and costs.

About Collage

Collage is an award-winning technology company that builds market-leading HR, benefits, and payroll software solutions for Canadian organizations. Collage has an extensive partner network of benefits advisors, HR consultants, and accountants and serves a large client base across the country. Founded in 2016 and acquired by People Corporation in 2019, Collage is based in Toronto and has employees across Canada.