Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces U.S. Retail Expansion with Launch of CWENCH Hydration at 109 Target locations in the U.S.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the “Company”), the sports nutrition company elevating the game in health and wellness, is pleased to announce that its flagship sports hydration brand, CWENCH Hydration, has launched in 109 Target stores across the United States, as well as on Target.com.

While CWENCH has been available at select U.S. retailers since May 2025—including Life Time Fitness and United Supermarkets—this launch marks the brand’s first national retail listing in the United States. This expansion represents a foundational platform for the Company’s broader U.S. strategy.

Target is one of the largest and most influential mass retailers in the United States, operating nearly 2,000 stores nationwide alongside a leading e-commerce platform. CWENCH’s placement in Target’s sports drink category is expected to significantly increase consumer awareness and product accessibility among athletes, families, and active lifestyle consumers seeking functional hydration products.

The initial rollout will be strategically focused on Target locations in the Northeast and Midwest regions where Cizzle has spent the last year building brand equity with key sports communities. The presence at Target directly supports the brand’s existing deep-rooted partnerships with elite amateur sports organizations, including USA Lacrosse, USA Hockey, the New York State Amateur Hockey Association (NYSAHA), Minnesota Hockey, Massachusetts Hockey, and the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association.

“Launching CWENCH at Target is a pivotal moment for us as we continue our expansion into the United States,” said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cizzle Brands Corporation. “We’ve spent the last year building a massive groundswell of support in Canada and through our deep roots in the U.S. hockey and lacrosse communities—now, we’re giving those families and athletes the national accessibility they’ve been asking for. This isn't just about shelf space; it’s about meeting our consumers where they live and play as we continue to scale our U.S. footprint.”

The Company recently announced the acquisition of the CWENCH Hydration Factory. The acquisition was completed, in part, to ensure that Cizzle Brands has adequate production capacity to support its planned rollout of CWENCH in the U.S.

CWENCH Hydration is formulated to deliver electrolytes, essential vitamins, and functional ingredients designed to support hydration, endurance, and recovery. The brand has experienced rapid growth in Canada through specialty retail, team sales, and e-commerce channels.

At launch, CWENCH Hydration will be merchandised in Target’s isotonic and sports drink section with three ready-to-drink (“RTD”) flavours: Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Swirl, and Tropical Flow.

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,900 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory, a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

