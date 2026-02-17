Bernardus Winery Announces 2026 Solheim Cup Dutch Partnership

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bernardus Winery in Carmel Valley proudly announces that its Dutch partner Bernardus Golf will host the 2026 Solheim Cup, bringing the world’s largest women’s golf team competition to the Netherlands for the first time. The prestigious event will take place September 7–13, 2026 at the stunning Bernardus Golf course in Cromvoirt, North Brabant.

Now in its 20th edition, the Solheim Cup is the premier biennial team competition in women’s professional golf, featuring elite players from Team Europe and Team USA in a spirited match-play showdown. Alternating between Europe and the United States, the Cup has grown in global prominence and viewership, uniting passionate fans and the world’s best female athletes.

“We are thrilled to mark this momentous occasion,” said Stephan van der Wallen, CEO of Bernardus Winery. “The Solheim Cup stands among the most prestigious events in women’s sport and reflects our Bernardus commitment to excellence, global connection, and leadership. Bringing this competition to the Netherlands, and to Bernardus Golf is a defining moment for our international vision. We are excited to pour Bernardus Wines from California in the Netherlands and locally as we support women’s golf on the world stage.”

Bernardus Golf, an 18-hole championship course designed by acclaimed architect Kyle Phillips, has quickly become one of Europe’s premier golf destinations. Since opening in 2018, it has hosted notable tournaments, now joins an elite roster by welcoming the Solheim Cup to Dutch soil for the first time.

The week will also feature the PING Junior Solheim Cup on September 7–8, pairing rising female golf stars from Europe and the United States in a dynamic competitive format alongside the prestigious event with Bernardus Golf.

As part of the lead-up to the 2026 Solheim Cup, fans and wine lovers across the United States are invited to enter the Bernardus Wine Solheim Cup Sweepstakes, presented by Bernardus LLC. The nationwide sweepstakes opens February 12, 2026 and runs through July 31, 2026, offering one eligible entrant the chance to win an all-expense-included trip for two to attend the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. The prize includes round-trip airfare, seven nights of luxury accommodations, daily breakfast, event transportation, and premium tickets to the three-day tournament experience. No purchase is necessary to enter, entrants must be 21 years of age or older. Full details and entry are available at: https://www.bernardus.com/sweepstakes/

In the months leading up to the event, Bernardus will extend the Solheim Cup celebration stateside with a series of experiences planned throughout Northern and Southern California. These programs may include special tastings, hosted gatherings, watch parties, and collaborative events designed to celebrate women’s golf, and Bernardus’ lifestyle-driven approach to wine. Together, the sweepstakes and regional programming offer multiple touchpoints for consumers to engage with the Solheim Cup and Bernardus brand ahead of the global tournament

About Bernardus Winery

Bernardus Vineyards & Winery, a legacy winery in Carmel Valley, showcases single-vineyard Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs from the most prized sites in Monterey County. Founded over 35 years ago by Bernardus "Ben" Pon, the winery continues to uphold his commitment to quality and the relationships he cultivated with growers in Monterey's Santa Lucia Highlands. Inspired by his Dutch heritage and driven by innovation, this family-owned winery distinguishes itself as the gold standard of elegant yet approachable luxury wines and offers a premier hospitality experience at its Carmel Valley tasting room. Learn more at bernardus.com.

About Bernardus Golf

Bernardus Golf is a top-tier championship golf destination located in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, and is proudly Dutch-owned. Designed to challenge the world’s best players, the course is celebrated for its strategic layout, immaculate conditioning, and thoughtful approach to modern championship golf. The Bernardus resort offers a luxury hotel and a Michelin-starred restaurant Noble Kitchen, delivering a fully immersive hospitality experience that places it among Europe’s most distinguished golf destinations. Together, innovation, design excellence, and refined hospitality define Bernardus Golf as a global stage worthy of the game’s highest level of competition. Learn more at bernardusgolf.com