MANSCAPED Teams Up with Stavros Halkias to Create First-Ever Celebrity Hairball Monster for Charity

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following its Super Bowl debut with the singing hairball spectacle “Hair Ballad,” MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, is launching an extension of the campaign in partnership with comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster Stavros Halkias.

Originally airing just before kickoff on NBC, “Hair Ballad” brought unwanted body hair to life as melodramatic singing hairballs in a power ballad-style performance. The spot, developed in partnership with creative agency Quality Meats, directed by The Perlorian Brothers, and produced by MJZ, quickly earned attention as one of the game’s most talked-about ads.

Now, MANSCAPED is taking the campaign beyond the screen with a one-of-a-kind charity activation, auctioning off Stavros Halkias’ anthropomorphic hairball monster along with a signed The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra trimmer on eBay February 17- 20*. “Lil Stavvy” makes his Instagram debut here, giving fans a first look at the quirky character while extending the humor and spirit of the Super Bowl spot.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit MANSCAPED’s longtime brand partner, the Testicular Cancer Society®, supporting awareness, education, and resources for men’s health. The initiative reflects the brand’s continued commitment to using culture and comedy to spark conversations around self-care and early detection.

“The whole idea behind ‘Hair Ballad’ was giving unwanted hair a voice,” said Lucas Coyle, Director of Brand Media & Awareness at MANSCAPED. “Auctioning off Stavros’ hairball felt like a fun, unexpected way to extend the campaign while supporting a cause we care deeply about.”

Halkias added, “I’ve done a lot of weird things in my career, but auctioning off my own hairball for charity is definitely a first. If it makes people laugh and helps a good cause, I’m always in.”

The auction is the latest activation under MANSCAPED’s “Mancare Your Everywhere™” platform, which made its debut during the brand’s first-ever Super Bowl spot. The campaign and platform mark MANSCAPED’s continued evolution from a DTC disruptor to a fully omnichannel grooming brand, showing that the brand isn’t just for the groin – it’s for everywhere hair grows.

*Auction for Lil Stavvy hairball monster and Stravros signed The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra body hair trimmer will take place on the Official Manscaped USA eBay page at https://www.ebay.com/str/manscapedusa. Auction ends on February 20, 2026, at 11:59pm ET. Hairball monster contains no actual human hair. All proceeds from this auction will be donated to The Testicular Cancer Society ®.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over thirteen million men worldwide. The brand’s product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.