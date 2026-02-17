Protolabs Introduces ProDesk, an AI-Enabled Manufacturing Platform to Accelerate Projects from Prototyping to Production

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unveiled today, ProDesk by Protolabs provides an all-in-one resource that accelerates innovation for product development and procurement teams with real-time, AI-powered quoting with design for manufacturability (DFM) analysis, seamless collaboration across teams, and a suite of tools that support prototyping and production projects.

“We are excited to deliver an online experience that elevates Protolabs as a tech-enabled partner for quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle," Protolabs President and CEO Suresh Krishna said. Share

“To better serve our customers from prototyping to production, ProDesk serves as the ultimate manufacturing resource for innovation,” Protolabs President and CEO Suresh Krishna said. “We are excited to deliver an online experience that elevates Protolabs as a tech-enabled partner for quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle.”

ProDesk features AI-driven DFM analysis across injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D printing services for instant feedback on parts before they reach the production floor. Configurable quotes include material options, secondary operations, and finishes for real-time quotes. Lead times are also configured within the quote, allowing users to tailor quotes depending on turn-time needs and budget.

As customers advance through the product development timeline, ProDesk’s Production Catalog lets users designate parts that are ready for production and simplifies management, organization, and reordering of those parts.

Through each stage of the ordering process, ProDesk is optimized for collaboration. All quotes and orders can be shared across teams to monitor order status and track shipments. The Production Catalog can also be shared with colleagues to instantly view and reorder parts, as well as to access order history, documentation, and part details.

ProDesk’s support center provides a central hub for assistance around orders, documents, billing, and quality documentation. The support center also provides direct communication to Protolabs’ team of applications engineers for design assistance, along with service line-specific guides with DFM information.

The new online platform brings each of these features into an interactive dashboard with real-time updates on recent orders, providing vital information upon login.

“Our goal with ProDesk is to deliver an online environment that modernizes the experience of working with Protolabs,” said Mark Flannery, Protolabs’ Global Product Director for E-commerce. “The nearly 50,000 customers who will access ProDesk this year will now have an industry-leading online experience that will accelerate product development timelines.”

Product developers, engineers, and procurement teams can experience ProDesk online today at protolabs.com.

About Us

Protolabs is the world’s fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com.