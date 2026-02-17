McLaren Racing Extends Relationship with Dell Technologies to Accelerate Performance On and Off the Track

ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dell Technologies and McLaren Racing are extending their relationship, harnessing Dell’s advanced AI infrastructure and PCs to sharpen McLaren’s competitive edge in Formula 1.

As McLaren Racing’s Official Innovation Partner, Dell will continue to play a pivotal role in the team’s operations, enabling McLaren to leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative car development and performance on the world stage.

Why it matters

In Formula 1, victory is decided in the space between heartbeats. It is a sport where fractions of a second separate first place from the rest of the pack. This relentless pursuit of perfection demands an incredible fusion of human talent, brilliant engineering and technological power.

By working with Dell, McLaren has access to intelligent, advanced AI infrastructure to support every phase of its performance lifecycle, from car design and manufacturing through to race day operations, helping the team set new standards for what’s possible — on the track and beyond.

Driving Formula 1 success with Dell AI infrastructure

McLaren Racing and Dell’s partnership began in February 2018, marking the start of a transformative collaboration. Over the years, Dell’s solutions and services have seamlessly integrated into McLaren’s operations, from design and engineering to trackside performance and real-time decision-making, reshaping the way the team delivers in-season improvements.

Today, the relationship continues to evolve, with Dell providing infrastructure that has been a key component of McLaren’s success, including the racing team’s back-to-back Formula 1 Constructors’ Championships in 2024 and 2025 and a successful Drivers’ Championship campaign in 2025.

Using the Dell AI Factory, including Dell PowerEdge servers and AI solutions, McLaren can process 1.5 terabytes of data per race weekend, turn insights into rapid simulations and empower digital twins that improve performance, allowing the racing team to refine strategies for every possible scenario. This includes detecting subtle changes in hydraulics and responding to track conditions in real time.

A scalable and resilient data foundation for race performance

To support these data-intensive operations, McLaren leverages Dell storage like Dell PowerStore and Dell PowerScale to scale its data infrastructure on demand and support activities like data intensive modeling and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) workloads. This flexibility and agility are crucial for high performance computing, enabling the team to manage resources efficiently while accelerating simulation, analysis and overall performance.

Empowering McLaren’s global workforce with intelligent PCs

Across every facet of the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team’s operations, Dell PCs play an important role in supporting McLaren’s global workforce. Team members at the track, in the factory and on the road rely on Dell PCs to collaborate seamlessly and access the data and applications they need to drive racing and safety in real time.

The latest AI PCs, optimized to manage complex workflows, enable McLaren’s engineers and strategists to analyze race data and make critical, time sensitive decisions. They are also used to support McLaren’s computer-based driving simulation systems, supporting driver training and strategy.

In parallel, Alienware gaming systems power the McLaren F1 Sim Racing Team supporting McLaren as it continues to develop its competitive presence in gaming.

Perspectives

“Our work with Dell Technologies has become a natural part of how we operate as a Formula 1 team,” said Zak Brown, chief executive officer, McLaren Racing. “Their support strengthens the way we work across the organization, helping us stay agile and competitive in a sport where every detail matters. Extending this relationship reflects the confidence we have in what we can achieve together.”

“The relationship between Dell Technologies and McLaren Racing showcases what’s possible when two organizations are dedicated to pushing boundaries,” said Gerri Tunnell, chief marketing officer, Dell Technologies. “Dell’s solutions are a catalyst for human progress. With McLaren, we’re demonstrating how the combination of powerful technology and human ingenuity can deliver real competitive advantages in high-stakes environments - an approach that inspires innovation across industries worldwide.”

