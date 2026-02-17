Bluefin and Basis Theory Partner to Enable Unified Tokenization Across Digital and In-Person Payments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security infrastructure and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), today announced a strategic partnership with Basis Theory, a modern, API-driven tokenization and vaulting platform. Together, the companies enable enterprises to implement a unified token strategy across in-store, call center, online, and backend payment environments without expanding PCI scope or introducing new integration complexity.

As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid and omnichannel payment models, many face fragmentation between cloud-native tokenization platforms and certified in-person payment environments. This partnership addresses that challenge by aligning Bluefin’s PointConex™ platform with Basis Theory’s tokenization capabilities, allowing sensitive payment data to be securely captured, tokenized, and used consistently across all channels.

Basis Theory provides a developer-friendly platform for securely capturing and vaulting sensitive payment data through modern APIs and represents a growing class of digital-first tokenization providers serving enterprise and SaaS platforms. By leveraging PointConex, customers can extend their digital token strategies into certified in-person payment environments, creating a seamless, future-ready payments architecture while maintaining control over their data.

Bluefin’s PointConex platform delivers processor-agnostic, card-present orchestration with PCI-validated P2PE, supporting more than 125 certified devices across leading manufacturers. Designed as a no-code proxy rather than a gateway or API-based integration, PointConex enables digital-first service providers to access certified in-person payment rails without disrupting existing workflows or expanding compliance scope.

“As organizations expand into hybrid payment experiences, PointConex provides a standardized way to secure in-person payment rails without adding new compliance or integration complexity,” said Ruston Miles, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Bluefin. “By aligning with modern, independent tokenization platforms like Basis Theory, we enable a consistent approach to protecting payment data across all channels while preserving flexibility and data ownership.”

“Our partnership helps merchants connect customer spending data across in-store and online channels,” said Colin Luce, Co-Founder and CEO of Basis Theory. “Merchants gain a more consistent checkout experience, wherever customers choose to pay, while maintaining strong security and flexibility across their payment environments.”

The Bluefin and Basis Theory partnership supports enterprises seeking PCI Level 1 data security infrastructure to future-proof payment workflows, reduce vendor lock-in, and maintain ownership of payment data across evolving commerce models.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is recognized worldwide for building leading-edge, security-first payment and data infrastructure, anchored by PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Bluefin’s product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. Bluefin works with 300+ partners to serve 40,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 3.5 billion pieces of data annually and supporting more than $350 billion in payment volume each year. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland, and Vienna, Austria, and is a Principal Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com

About Basis Theory

Basis Theory is the leading independent payment vault, built to help merchants and platforms secure, control, and utilize sensitive payment data across systems and partners. With PCI Level 1 compliance, SOC 2 certification, and a developer-first API, Basis Theory empowers customers to design their payment infrastructure however they choose with zero lock-in. Founded in 2020, the company is backed by Costanoa, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kindred Ventures, and others.