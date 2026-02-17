Comcast, Classiq and AMD Demonstrate Quantum Algorithm for More Resilient and Reliable Internet

PHILADELPHIA & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Classiq, the leading quantum computing software company, Comcast and AMD today announced the completion of a groundbreaking trial aimed at improving Internet delivery by leveraging quantum algorithms to supercharge network routing resilience.

“What our customers want is simple: fast, secure and reliable connectivity, but when you operate a network as large and dynamic as ours, delivering on that promise is complex, especially in the face of growing network demand,” said Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms. “We launched these trials with Classiq last year with the goal of understanding how quantum software and technology could tackle real network challenges. Our results have shown that quantum computing for network optimization isn’t theoretical – it’s practical, scalable, and grounded in the needs of our customers.”

About the Trial

The joint trial tackled a fundamental network design challenge: identifying independent backup paths for network sites when implementing network maintenance and change management. The goal being that if a network site is taken offline for routine maintenance, should a second site unexpectedly fail during that window, network traffic could be seamlessly rerouted without any disruption or degradation to customer connectivity. To achieve this outcome, operators must identify unique backup paths that are fast, resilient to simultaneous link failures, and optimized for the lowest latency delivery, a task that becomes exponentially harder to identify as networks grow.

The trial applied quantum techniques, alongside high-performance classical computing, to test whether quantum algorithms could successfully identify unique network backup paths in real-time across change management scenarios. It comprised of execution on quantum hardware and in accelerated simulation environments that made use of AMD Instinct™ GPUs to achieve meaningful computational capacity (qubit scale) not yet possible through quantum hardware alone. With the GPU-accelerated simulations, the teams were able to iterate rapidly and validate algorithm behavior, together with runs executed on quantum hardware to assess implementation success. Review more detailed trial results in this scholarly article authored by the research team and this blog post for quantum developers.

Classiq provided quantum software and engineering support, empowering rapid modeling, optimized implementation and execution across both hardware and simulated environment executions.

Optimization problems in global telecommunications networks represent large combinatorial search spaces that grow exponentially with network size, making them computationally intensive to solve – the perfect challenge for quantum computing.

“Enterprise quantum R&D requires rapid iterations and repeatable workflows,” said Nir Minerbi, co-founder and CEO of Classiq. “This collaboration demonstrates how teams can ideate, model complex optimization problems and then run them quickly and efficiently across different backends, including both GPU-accelerated simulation and quantum hardware, while keeping the work portable as the ecosystem evolves.”

“The future of computing is a convergence of classical and quantum computing,” said Madhu Rangarajan, corporate vice president, Compute and Enterprise AI Products, AMD. “As a leader in high-performance classical computing, we’re exploring how we take our high-performance computing products and use them to support quantum. This collaboration shows a real-world example of how accelerated simulation and quantum execution can co-exist to solve a problem that matters to network operations.”

About Classiq

Classiq, with global offices in the U.S., Europe and APAC is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness the power of quantum computing. Classiq’s platform leverages AI coding and a high-level modeling language (Qmod) to automatically implement optimized, scalable hardware-ready quantum circuits. Classiq enables quantum teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize for cost and performance, and execute on any quantum hardware.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including major hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers such as Rolls Royce, BMW, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mitsubishi Chemical and Deloitte can design once and deploy anywhere.

Classiq, a Fast Company ‘Next Big Thing in Tech 2025’ award winner is backed by leading global VCs and corporates, including SoftBank, AMD, Qualcomm and HSBC. Classiq is the global category leader in quantum software and is at the forefront of enabling advanced quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit the Slack community, GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.