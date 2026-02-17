Reserhub Achieves 93% Approval Rate and Optimizes Customer Experience with Riskified

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reserhub, the intelligent platform that centralizes, optimizes, and scales direct sales and ecommerce for leading bus and ground transportation companies in Latin America, has selected Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) as its strategic partner for ecommerce fraud protection and risk intelligence.

Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform leverages advanced machine learning models trained on billions of ecommerce transactions to distinguish legitimate shoppers from fraudsters in real time. Riskified’s end-to-end suite of solutions spans fraud detection at checkout, chargeback guarantees, policy abuse protection, account takeover prevention, and automated dispute resolution, enabling merchants to increase approval rates, reduce operational burden, and protect revenue across the entire customer journey.

Riskified brings significant sector expertise to the collaboration, with a merchant network that includes leading ecommerce brands such as Avianca, RedBus, and Bilheteria Digital. The partnership with Reserhub builds on this foundation and reflects Riskified’s accelerating momentum in the Latin American ecommerce market, supporting brands as they navigate complex regional payment landscapes.

Operating across Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Argentina, Reserhub needed to scale operations in a high-risk environment without compromising the user experience. In the travel sector, where customers expect instant booking confirmation, rules-based fraud systems hinder the purchase experience and growth. During peak travel windows like summer vacations and December holidays, chargeback rates would spike to nearly 1% of total sales, forcing the team to implement stricter fraud rules during high-demand periods. This defensive approach was effective at stopping fraud but led to high false decline rates, blocking legitimate travelers and consuming valuable operational resources.

To support its regional expansion strategy, Reserhub required a solution that could scale instantly. By integrating Riskified’s AI-powered platform, Reserhub replaced its rules-based fraud controls with a fully automated, AI-driven model. This transition allowed them to approve transactions in real time, providing the confidence needed to enter new markets, such as Brazil, without the fear of financial loss.

“We were looking for a solution that utilized artificial intelligence to transact at high speed—in real time,” said Sergio Rodríguez, Payments and Fraud Manager at Reserhub. “Since adopting their technology, our acceptance rate has increased to 93%. Riskified gave us the security to expand into new markets like Brazil, knowing that our chargebacks were covered. We no longer spend operational time creating and adjusting anti-fraud rules; instead, we focus entirely on improving conversion.”

Since deploying the solution, Reserhub immediately improved operational efficiencies. Riskified’s platform, powered by proprietary machine learning models, now automates the decision-making process, significantly reducing the workload for Reserhub’s teams and ensuring a seamless experience for travelers.

“We are proud to partner with Reserhub as they adopt Riskified’s AI-first solution for fraud management,” said Breno Gabínio, Senior Sales Director, LATAM at Riskified. “Latin America is a dynamic, fast-evolving region, and this partnership demonstrates how merchants can overcome local complexities to drive business growth. By taking on the liability of fraud, we enable Reserhub to strengthen the direct digital sales of ground transportation companies and allow them to focus on what they do best: connecting travelers with their destinations.”

About Reserhub

Reserhub is a technology and data intelligence ecosystem that drives direct sales and profitability for the passenger ground transportation industry across Latin America. Through its suite of solutions—Reserhub Commerce, Reserhub Data, and Reserhub Revenue—it enables transportation companies to optimize their direct sales channels, connect with travelers, and make more strategic and data-driven decisions. Reserhub operates across Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Argentina. For more information, visit reserhub.com.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com