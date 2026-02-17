CareQuest Institute partners with Innovaccer to improve medical-dental data integration.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareQuest Institute for Oral Health®, a national nonprofit focused on creating a more accessible, equitable, and integrated oral health system, today announced a new partnership with Innovaccer, a leading health care AI company, to integrate medical and dental data. The collaboration aims to help providers, payers, and policymakers better understand the impact of oral health on overall health outcomes.

Despite growing evidence linking oral health to conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, pregnancy outcomes, and overall health and well-being, medical and dental care data remain largely siloed. This fragmentation limits visibility into the full patient journey, making it difficult to identify opportunities for earlier intervention, coordinated care and improved outcomes for providers, payers, and policymakers.

Through this partnership, CareQuest Institute and Innovaccer will link medical and dental claims and clinical data through Innovaccer’s Humbi platform, drawing on Innovaccer’s expertise in unifying complex health data at scale. By creating a more complete, longitudinal view of patient health, the collaboration will support deeper insights into how oral health influences overall patient outcomes and total cost of care. The collaboration will also explore how these insights can inform interventions that improve care coordination and support more effective, person-centered health care delivery.

“Oral health is an essential part of overall health, yet our systems and data have long treated it as separate,” said Wade Rakes, Chief Executive Officer at CareQuest Institute. “By partnering with Innovaccer to integrate medical and dental data, we’re working to better understand patient journeys across the health system and help advance care models that reflect the reality that oral health and overall health are deeply connected.”

“True integration is what enables autonomous health care, systems that don’t just store data, but actively surface insights and coordinate action across the care continuum,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “CareQuest Institute brings deep expertise and credibility in advancing oral health equity, and together we’re building the data foundation needed to connect medical and dental care in a way that improves outcomes, reduces cost, and reflects how care actually happens in people’s lives.”

This partnership aligns with CareQuest Institute’s broader mission to advance oral health equity and strengthen the health care system through data, research, integration, and innovation.

About CareQuest Institute for Oral Health®

CareQuest Institute for Oral Health® is a national nonprofit championing a more equitable future where every person can reach their full potential through excellent health. We do this through our work in philanthropy, analytics and data insights, policy and advocacy, and education as well as our leadership in dental benefits and innovation advancements. We collaborate with thought leaders, health care providers, patients, and local, state, and federal stakeholders to accelerate oral health care transformation and create a system designed for everyone. To learn more, visit carequest.org and follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the AI infrastructure for autonomous health care operations, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.