Natus Sensory and Canadian Hospital Specialties Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Comprehensive Newborn Care Solutions Across Canada

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natus Sensory, a global leader in sensory and diagnostic solutions, today announced a newly-expanded, multi-year distribution and collaboration agreement with Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (CHS). The partnership is designed to accelerate growth, expand access to innovative newborn care solutions, and support long-term adoption across Canadian health systems beginning in 2026 and beyond.

More than a traditional distribution agreement, the collaboration establishes a strategic, long-term partnership built on shared accountability, clinical education, and sustained customer success. Through this partnership, CHS will represent Natus Sensory’s full newborn care portfolio, enabling hospitals to work with a single, trusted partner across hearing screening, vision screening, phototherapy, and NICU connectivity.

National reach, deep local relationships, and clinical credibility

“Canada represents a strategically important market for Natus Sensory, and CHS brings the national reach, deep local relationships, and clinical credibility required to support long-term success,” says Lon Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Natus Sensory. “Together, we are creating a partnership focused not only on access, but on education, adoption, and meaningful impact for clinicians, families, and newborns.”

A central pillar of the partnership is a joint commitment to clinical education and implementation excellence. Natus Sensory and CHS will collaborate on structured training programs, ongoing clinical support, and knowledge-sharing initiatives designed to ensure successful implementation and sustained utilization of newborn care technologies over time.

Solutions that improve outcomes and workflows

“This partnership aligns closely with our mission to support Canadian hospitals with solutions that improve outcomes and workflows,” says Connie Alvarez, Senior Director, Marketing at CHS. “By working alongside Natus Sensory, we can provide healthcare teams with a comprehensive newborn care platform backed by education, expertise, and long-term support.”

By combining CHS’s national footprint and local market expertise with Natus Sensory’s clinical leadership and innovation, the partnership is expected to accelerate access to advanced newborn care solutions across Canada, supporting hospitals as they evolve their standards of care.

The agreement takes effect immediately and will support joint growth initiatives throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Natus Sensory

Meaningful moments in life begin with a sense - a sound, a movement, a first glimpse of the world. That belief guides everything we do at Natus Sensory, from listening to clinicians and patients to creating trusted solutions that improve lives. Natus Sensory is a global leader in sensory care, supporting clinicians across hearing, balance, vision, and newborn care. Our solutions help enable confident clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes, from giving every baby the best possible start in life to helping millions of people reconnect with the world through hearing and balance care. Guided by a legacy of groundbreaking innovation, we develop trusted solutions for assessment, screening, monitoring, and therapy, grounded in real-world clinical needs. By listening closely to clinicians, we ensure our technologies are intuitive, reliable, and safe, supporting the daily work of healthcare professionals where it matters most. Beyond technology, we are committed to education, service, and long-term partnership. Through comprehensive training, clinical expertise, and dedicated support, we empower clinicians to deliver exceptional care, with confidence – in every sense.

For more information, visit the company website at Home - Natus Sensory

Natus Sensory is an ARCHIMED company.

About Canadian Hospital Specialties

Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (CHS) (est. 1967) is a privately held medical device manufacturer and specialty distributor headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. CHS supports acute and non-acute healthcare providers across Canada, with select international reach. CHS partners with leading global manufacturers while also producing its own MED-RX line of single-use medical products, manufactured in Oakville, Ontario. Its portfolio spans key clinical areas including neonatal care, diagnostics, respiratory, anaesthesia, interventional procedures, vascular access, infection prevention, neuro, cardiac diagnostics, and general med-surg. Through national coverage, deep clinical expertise, and a strong focus on education and implementation, CHS works closely with healthcare providers and industry partners to support adoption, optimize workflows, and improve patient care.

For more information, visit the company website at Canadian Hospital Specialties | CHS Ltd.