LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA ACCELERATES CLOUD TRANSFORMATION AND ICT ADOPTION THROUGH STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH AWS

DENVER, CO.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Latin America (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB), today announced a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers across Latin America and the Caribbean accelerate cloud transformation, AI adoption, and IT modernization while meeting stringent data residency, sovereignty, and regulatory compliance requirements. The partnership creates a foundation for innovation across telecommunications, media, and enterprise services throughout the region.

The strategic collaboration agreement includes three key components designed to support both Liberty Latin America's internal transformation and enhanced B2B service offerings for enterprise customers.

First, Liberty Latin America will work with AWS to deploy dedicated on-premises infrastructure within its facilities using AWS Outposts, enabling the company to deliver cloud capabilities while maintaining data within customer-specified geographic boundaries. This approach addresses stringent sovereignty and regulatory requirements across Latin America while providing the security, scalability, and innovation capabilities of AWS.

Second, Liberty Latin America will migrate certain infrastructure requirements to AWS, using AWS Transform, to make its tech stack AI-ready and modernize over 500 customer workloads and internal systems. This migration supports Liberty Latin America's internal digital transformation while simultaneously enabling the company to offer enhanced, secure B2B cloud services to enterprise customers throughout the region who face similar modernization and compliance challenges.

Third, the collaboration will expand to include deployment of AWS cloud infrastructure bringing AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Liberty Latin America's network and data center operations. As enterprises across telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing, and government sectors accelerate their cloud adoption, this infrastructure will enable data sovereignty, data residency, and ultra-low-latency applications for customers requiring localized data processing

“The pace of digital transformation across Latin America and the Caribbean is accelerating, and organizations need technology foundations that allow them to move faster without sacrificing security or reliability,” said Balan Nair, President and CEO of Liberty Latin America. “Through this strategic relationship with AWS, we’re helping customers across the region to enhance their infrastructure, embrace cloud-based solutions, and achieve their technology ambitions—enabling transformation to happen at the speed the market now demands while addressing the sovereignty and regulatory requirements that are critical to doing business in Latin America."

"Liberty Latin America's strategic collaboration with AWS demonstrates how telecommunications providers are evolving from connectivity suppliers to comprehensive digital transformation partners," said Jan Hofmeyr, VP, telecommunications at AWS. "By combining Liberty Latin America's deep regional expertise and strong customer relationships together with AWS Cloud and AI capabilities, enterprises across Latin America and the Caribbean will gain access to a trusted partner who understands both their business challenges and has the technical solutions needed to drive growth. This collaboration reflects the industry shift toward telecommunications providers enabling cloud adoption at scale."

“Enterprises across Latin America and the Caribbean are looking to modernize their IT infrastructure and adopt cloud technologies to drive efficiency and growth,” said Aamir Hussain, SVP, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America. “By partnering with AWS, we will be able to offer B2B customers an unmatched service that provides secure, flexible, and scalable cloud and AI solutions while supporting their broader digital transformation and ICT needs.”

Paula Bellizia, VP of AWS LATAM, commented, “We’re proud to work with Liberty Latin America to help enterprises adopt digital technologies that will enable them to better serve customers and communities. By providing secure, scalable cloud and AI services, and working with a strong partner like LLA that understands the region’s unique needs, we’re helping customers accelerate innovation, increase agility, and build for long-term growth.”

Customers in the region, like Telered, have taken note of this collaboration that will help drive better business outcomes. Pastor Marcelino, Vice President of Technology and Transformation, Telered, said, “As we continue to modernize our operations and expand our digital capabilities, having trusted technology partners is critical. This partnership between Liberty Latin America and AWS gives us confidence that we can accelerate our cloud transformation with the security, scalability, and regional expertise we need to compete effectively in today's market. AWS's proven cloud infrastructure combined with Liberty Latin America's deep understanding of our business environment creates a powerful foundation for our digital future.”

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty, and Más Móvil. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects more than 30 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.