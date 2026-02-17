LitFinancial Introduces New Brand Identity, Expands Reach Through Jason Mitchell Group Partnership

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitFinancial, a U.S. mortgage lender pioneering a stablecoin-powered mortgage model, today announced the launch of a new brand identity as well as a strategic partnership with the Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and evolution.

The rebrand, developed in partnership with Hart, an independent brand transformation agency, introduces a refreshed visual identity, new website, and a renewed focus on simplifying and illuminating the mortgage journey for borrowers.

“Our new tagline, Enlighten Your Loan, brings that ideal to life,” said Tim Berry, CEO of LitFinancial. “Mortgages can often feel complex and overwhelming, and LitFinancial aims to ease the loan process by simplifying the journey, educating borrowers, and delivering mortgage solutions thoughtfully tailored to each individual situation.”

This philosophy is reflected visually in the company’s new logo and mark. The illuminated design evokes the warmth and reassurance of a light left on at home — an enduring symbol of belonging and peace of mind.

Along with the refreshed brand, LitFinancial introduced a new website experience designed to better serve today’s borrowers. The updated platform offers a more intuitive user experience, helping clients explore loan options, understand qualification scenarios, and connect more quickly with LitFinancial’s team of mortgage experts.

The company’s new partnership with the Jason Mitchell Group further extends that mission by expanding LitFinancial’s reach via JMG’s national network of real estate professionals. Through the partnership, LitFinancial will provide mortgage solutions and support designed to help JMG agents better serve their clients with greater clarity, confidence, and efficiency throughout the homebuying process.

“As we continue to grow, partnerships like the one with the Jason Mitchell Group allow us to work with organizations that share our commitment to transparency, trust, and helping people feel confident on their path to homeownership,” Berry said.

“JMG is proud to partner with LitFinancial, which provides a world-class service,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of the Jason Mitchell Group. “We are looking forward to not only working with LitFinancial, but their roster of clients as they work to make their dreams of homeownership a reality.”

Together, the rebrand and partnership signal an exciting new chapter for LitFinancial. With additional marketing initiatives planned for later this year, the company remains committed to continuous innovation and to empowering borrowers through clarity, guidance, and trusted expertise.

About LitFinancial

LitFinancial is a fintech innovator building the first blockchain-backed lending and liquidity ecosystem powered by litUSD, a transparent, institutionally aligned stablecoin. LitFinancial’s mission is to make blockchain-integrated finance more accessible, compliant, and trustworthy for both institutional partners and consumers.

About Hart Inc.

Hart is a full-service, independent brand transformation agency that creates growth for middle-market companies in the new experience economy. Hart’s promise of Every Day Greater™ is an outgrowth of the agency’s distinctive capability to move audiences from apathy to advocacy by designing and deploying empowering, unified brand experiences. Established in 1965 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, with offices in Columbus, Ohio, Detroit and Washington, D.C., Hart partners with B2C and B2B brands across industries to unlock clarity, amplify purpose and create momentum. Learn more at hartinc.com.