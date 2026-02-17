Ameresco, Luminace and the Town of Coventry Announce the Completion of Coventry Landfill Solar Project

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & COVENTRY, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, and Luminace, one of the largest decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, jointly announced the successful completion of the Coventry Landfill Solar project. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the Town of Coventry’s efforts to expand renewable energy generation and enhance long‑term environmental stewardship.

The Town of Coventry’s landfill solar project features a 5.740 MW solar array estimated to generate approximately 7.7 million kWh annually, enough to power more than 1,100 homes. The project is expected to eliminate 3,760 tons of carbon dioxide each year. Developed on a capped landfill with limited redevelopment alternatives and designated under Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), the project demonstrates how underutilized land can be transformed into productive clean‑energy infrastructure.

In addition to delivering clean energy, the project provides significant economic benefits to the Town of Coventry. The landfill solar array is expected to generate lease revenue, taxes, and reimbursement for the landfill cap maintenance policy. Over the initial lease period, the economic benefit to the town is estimated to be approximately $4.4 million. By repurposing previously unproductive land for renewable energy production, the town establishes a reliable revenue stream while contributing to local job creation and economic activity.

"We are thrilled to see the completion of the Coventry Landfill Solar project," said Andrew E. Nota, Town Manager, Town of East Greenwich. "This project not only represents a significant step towards our sustainability goals but also brings considerable economic benefits to our community. We are proud of the work Ameresco has done to make this vision a reality and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our town."

"The Coventry Landfill Solar project is a testament to our commitment to innovative renewable energy solutions,” said Jonathan Mancini, Senior Vice President, Solar and BESS Project Development at Ameresco. "Developing the Coventry Landfill Solar project showcases the potential of repurposing land for renewable energy and transforming landfills into sustainable, productive sites to that enhance energy security and resiliency for communities across the country.”

As the owner of the Coventry Landfill Solar Project, Luminace is further expanding its Rhode Island solar footprint in a way that delivers meaningful local benefits while continuing to support sustainable energy development across the New England markets.

“Our growing relationship and associated portfolio with the Ameresco team enables residents and businesses access to clean, renewable solar energy, while also increasing our solar asset operating base in the New England market. We have been active in New England for nearly 20 years. This market has been core to our initial growth and remains an important part of our future growth trajectory,” said Robert Rabe, Chief Development Officer of Luminace. “This most recent collaboration with Ameresco further enhances the value of our strategic channel partnership network across our key U.S. markets.”

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2025.