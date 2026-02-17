NextGen Healthcare Chosen to Help Award-Winning ENT Practice Consolidate Vendors, Optimize Workflows

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, has been selected as a healthcare technology partner by Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians. A range of solutions from NextGen Healthcare will optimize clinical, practice management, and revenue cycle workflows, creating a seamless NextGen® Closed Loop™ experience that improves the provider, staff, and patient journeys.

Named the #1 physician practice for ENT care in Ohio by Castle Connolly and recognized as a top 5 physician otolaryngology practice nationwide, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians’ team includes 33 physicians, 22 doctors of audiology, and other advanced providers. Specialties include oral pathology and neuro ophthalmology, in addition to ENT and allergy services. The practice will replace bolt-on solutions from different vendors with integrated offerings from NextGen Healthcare that work together to address bottlenecks, minimize duplicate work, and achieve greater efficiency.

NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) and NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management) will boost visibility across 11 sites of care, while NextGen® Insights Solutions will inform decision-making with data-driven analytics and insights. NextGen® Mobile will support work-life balance by empowering providers to access the EHR from their mobile devices and AI-driven ambient listening solution NextGen® Ambient Assist will save them up to 2.5 hours of documentation time per day by delivering SOAP notes directly into the EHR.

Patients will gain a better bill pay experience with NextGen® Pay powered by InstaMed, which will also simplify financial processes for staff with real-time automated payment batching and end-to-end payment processing. The patient experience will be enhanced with NextGen® Self-Scheduling powered by Luma and NextGen® Patient Engage powered by Luma, which allows patients to schedule appointments and complete pre-visit intake forms from their personal devices. NextGen Virtual Visits™ will expand access to care by facilitating telehealth appointments.

“We wanted a healthtech partner with a deep understanding of the nuances of ENT care, as well as big-picture insights on how to modernize workflows for long-term success,” said Holly Bezold, chief executive officer, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians. “We're excited to work with NextGen Healthcare to streamline processes for staff and providers while elevating the patient journey.”

“Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians is leading the way in otolaryngology care, and we are proud to support their next phase of growth,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. “Our integrated workflows and solutions will both simplify operations and enable their teams to focus on delivering award-winning patient care.”

To learn more about how a NextGen Closed Loop experience empowers providers, staff, and patients, visit nextgen.com.

About Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians

Medical and surgical specialists committed to providing excellent and compassionate care to adult and pediatric patients in the community that we have served for over 60 years. Our mission to provide the best quality care for patients of all ages has never changed. For more than 60 years and a few name changes, we’ve been privileged to treat individuals and multi-generational families who have come to trust and depend on us. Learn more at ohioentandallergy.com.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.