Ascend Elements Announces TDK Ventures as 2025 Partner of the Year

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascend Elements, the global leader in circular battery materials, today announced that TDK Ventures Inc. has been named its 2025 Partner of the Year. The recognition highlights the company’s broad and sustained contributions to Ascend Elements’ strategic, commercial, and operational progress during a pivotal year for the company. The award reflects not only past contributions, but also alignment on a shared vision for the future of local critical mineral refining and energy materials.

The Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner whose contributions most meaningfully advance Ascend Elements across several dimensions, including strategic engagement, business development, industry advocacy, and capital support and alignment. TDK Ventures distinguished itself through its regular engagement with senior leadership, support for major customer and partner introductions, visible advocacy for Ascend Elements across industry platforms, and continued commitment as a long-term, value-driven investor.

“TDK Ventures has been an indispensable partner during one of the most formative chapters in Ascend Elements’ journey,” said Linh Austin, CEO of Ascend Elements. “What distinguishes Nicolas and the TDK Ventures team is not just the depth of their strategic insight, but the selfless consistency with which they show up. From candid counsel at inflection points, to hands-on support in commercial negotiations, to visible industry advocacy and long-term capital alignment, they have demonstrated unwavering conviction in our team, our technology, and our mission to build a resilient, local critical mineral supply chain.”

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as Ascend Elements’ 2025 Partner of the Year,” said Nicolas Sauvage, Founder & President, TDK Ventures. “Ascend Elements is at the forefront of battery materials innovation, and we are proud to support their progress through strategic collaboration, commercial partnership, and long-term investment. We look forward to continuing to build on this strong relationship as Ascend Elements enters its next phase of growth and global scale-up.”

TDK Ventures played a central role in supporting Ascend Elements in 2025 as it strengthened transparency and governance, delivered key operational and technical proof points at its Covington facility, executed major commercial agreements, and advanced international expansion. The company’s engagement spanned strategic guidance, business development, industry advocacy, and long-term capital support, consistently exceeding Ascend Elements’ Partner of the Year criteria.

About Ascend Elements

Ascend Elements is a North America- and Europe-based battery materials leader converting spent lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap into premium precursor cathode material (pCAM) and battery-grade lithium carbonate through its patented Hydro-to-Cathode® process. With plants operating at scale and a proven technology platform, Ascend delivers circular supply for EV and energy storage markets. For more information, visit www.ascendelements.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements regarding projections, financing, production, and policy outcomes. Actual results may differ; see company filings for full risk factors. Ascend Elements updates forward-looking statements only as required by law.