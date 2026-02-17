Nextpower Enters Multi-Year Gigawatt-Scale Steel Frame Supply Agreement with Jinko Solar (U.S.) Industries Inc. for Advanced Solar Modules

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextpower™ (NASDAQ: NXT), a leading provider of intelligent power generation technology and solutions for solar power plants, today announced its second major commercial order for U.S.-manufactured steel module frames, entering into a multi-year supply agreement with Jinko Solar (U.S.) Industries Inc. (NYSE: JKS), one of the longest operating solar module manufacturers in the United States.

Under the agreement, Nextpower plans to supply more than one gigawatt (GW) of steel frames, scalable to up to 3 GW over a three-year period, to support module manufacturing in Jinko Solar’s Jacksonville, Fla. facility, with production expected mid-2026. This supply arrangement helps underscore the growing market adoption of steel frames as a more structurally durable, cost-effective solution for tier-one solar modules while further localizing the U.S. supply chain.

For developers, U.S.-made steel frames add six percent to a tracker project’s domestic content calculation, according to U.S. Treasury Department guidance.

“Arevon is excited about Nextpower’s introduction of advanced solar module frames that enhance module durability and are designed and manufactured in the USA,” said Justin Johnson, COO of Arevon, a utility-scale solar developer. “Nextpower’s focus on component and system reliability is greatly welcomed for solar projects, especially in areas of extreme weather.”

“This agreement with Jinko Solar represents clear market validation of steel frames as a reliable and cost-effective solution that supports both module durability and U.S. manufacturing priorities,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextpower. “It also reinforces how the U.S. solar industry is industrializing, aligning domestic manufacturing, policy incentives, and proven technology at gigawatt scale.”

To simplify project logistics and reinforce the domestic supply chain, Nextpower plans to further expand its steel frame manufacturing presence in the Southeastern United States to enable direct supply to the Jinko Solar U.S. facility in Jacksonville. This strategy follows Nextpower’s recent expansion of its steel component manufacturing capacity in Memphis – one of more than 25 U.S. factories Nextpower has opened or expanded since 2021.

“Improving module durability and strengthening domestic supply chains are closely linked priorities and areas where Jinko Solar has long been a leader,” said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager at Jinko Solar (U.S.) Industries Inc. “From our fourth generation extreme weather module platform to our Jacksonville facility, which has operated since 2018, we have consistently invested ahead of the market. Partnering with Nextpower to integrate domestically produced steel frames into our U.S. modules is a natural extension of that leadership, aligning with U.S. manufacturing priorities, while delivering greater durability at scale for customers and the broader solar industry.”

Industry-wide reliability data is increasingly shaping procurement decisions for utility-scale solar projects. Independent testing has demonstrated the structural advantages of steel frames, including improved torsional stiffness and reduced deflection under mechanical load—key factors in supporting long-term module reliability.

About Nextpower (formerly Nextracker)

Nextpower™ (Nasdaq: NXT) designs, engineers, and delivers an advanced energy technology platform for solar power plants, innovating across structural, electrical, and digital domains. Our integrated solutions are designed to streamline project execution, increase energy yield and long-term reliability, and enhance customer ROI. Building on over a decade of technology and market leadership, the company delivers intelligent power generation systems and services to meet rapidly expanding global electricity demand. Nextpower partners with the world’s leading energy companies to power what’s next. Learn more at www.nextpower.com.

