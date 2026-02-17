Pennsylvania Small Businesses Expand into Global Markets With Assist from Coupang

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Pennsylvania businesses are finding new opportunities to expand into overseas markets with help from Coupang, a U.S.-technology and Fortune 150 company that helps American companies export their goods to South Korea, Taiwan and other international markets.

Kate’s Real Food and Healthy Origins — two health-oriented businesses with operations in western Pennsylvania — are now both selling their products to new customers in Asia, creating business growth opportunities far beyond their local and national markets.

“At Coupang, we’re proud to help thousands of American small and medium-sized businesses, agricultural producers, and larger brands sell their goods to customers around the world,” said Coupang vice president Bill Anaya. “We’ve built an innovative, AI-driven export engine that enables great American entrepreneurs — like those who created Kate’s Real Food and Healthy Origins — to expand their horizons, find new revenue abroad and keep growing their local teams."

Kate’s Real Food launches in South Korea with Coupang

Kate’s Real Food, the Pennsylvania-based maker of organic energy, protein, and mini bars, is expanding into South Korea for the first time through a new partnership with Coupang, one of the fastest-growing retailers and U.S. tech companies in the world. The collaboration brings Kate’s natural-ingredient, adventure-ready bars to new consumers in South Korea, where Coupang serves one out of every two Koreans.

“As a brand built on organic ingredients and real food you can recognize, we’ve seen a clear shift in what people expect from the food they choose,” said Mark Thaler, Executive Vice President of Sales for Kate’s Real Food. “Our partnership with Coupang allows us to meet that demand in South Korea, introducing Kate’s to new customers without compromising what makes our snack bars different.”

Healthy Origins reaches a global customer base with help from Coupang

Healthy Origins is a family-owned business where two sons are carrying on their father’s proud legacy of promoting holistic well-being. The heart of their operations is in Morgan, Pennsylvania – just outside Pittsburgh – where 24 employees share a passion for creating products that make a difference in everyday lives. Now, after partnering with Coupang, sales of their portfolio of products on the site have increased more than 50% year-over-year, and the company is further expanding by also selling in Taiwan.

Twenty years after founding Healthy Origins, co-owners Matt and Bret Eby began thinking about reaching customers abroad and found their products were met with enthusiasm. After partnering with different distributors, Healthy Origins connected with Coupang, citing the following advantages:

“Access to a new customer base — Coupang has helped us reach shoppers we wouldn’t have been able to connect with otherwise.”

“Streamlined logistics and support — Their format, systems and wonderful employees make order fulfillment and customer service more efficient, which has been a huge plus.”

“Collaborative partnership — We’ve felt supported throughout our journey. The Coupang team has been responsive and proactive, making it feel like a true partnership rather than just being part of a service.”

U.S. sellers simply ship their products to one of Coupang’s U.S. logistics facilities, and Coupang’s world-class logistics teams receive, store, pick, pack, and ship directly to customers in Korea.

“Partnering with Coupang has been a significant step forward for our business,” said Bret Eby, CEO of Healthy Origins. “Coupang makes it easier to deliver a great shopping experience, and we’ve appreciated the collaboration and support throughout the process. Its scale, efficiency, and consumer reach in Korea are unmatched, and launching on Coupang allowed us to elevate our presence and connect with customers in a much more impactful and direct way.”

About Coupang

Coupang is a Fortune 150 technology company listed on the NYSE that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming and fintech services to customers around the world. Coupang’s mission is to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did I ever live without Coupang?” Headquartered in the United States, Coupang has operations and support services in geographies including South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, India and Europe.

About Kate’s Real Food

Born in the Rocky Mountains, Kate’s Real Food makes organic energy, protein, and mini bars that fuel adventure. These USDA Organic, Certified Gluten-Free snacks are crafted for active days, using simple ingredients to keep people going. Each bar is made with responsibly sourced ingredients and a commitment to sustainability. Find Kate’s bars at over 20,000 retailers, like Sprouts, online at Coupang and Amazon — and always at KatesRealFood.com.

About Healthy Origins

Healthy Origins was founded in 1996 in Morgan, PA to provide customers with health supplements with the highest quality ingredients from the most reputable suppliers in the world at affordable prices. The majority of Healthy Origins products are manufactured using patented, branded ingredients supported by years of scientific research and clinical studies.