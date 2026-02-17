Bloomfire and uBreakiFix Reveal How AI-Powered Knowledge Management Transformed Frontline Operations at 685 Retail Locations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Customer Contact Week (CCW) Orlando 2026, Bloomfire, the AI-powered knowledge management platform pioneering the shift to Enterprise Intelligence, presented findings from its partnership with uBreakiFix by Asurion, revealing how the company transformed knowledge delivery across its 685 brick-and-mortar stores. With Bloomfire, uBreakiFix cut onboarding time in half while empowering frontline teams to self-serve critical repair and partner information at scale.

The case study, presented jointly by Bloomfire CMO Dan Stradtman and uBreakiFix Senior Director of Product Operations Jarrod Hancock, demonstrated how organizations can eliminate the "tribal knowledge trap" that creates bottlenecks, burns out expert employees, and prevents frontline teams from scaling effectively.

The Challenge: When Complexity Outpaces Your Knowledge Infrastructure

Following its 2019 acquisition by Asurion, uBreakiFix experienced explosive growth—from 500 stores to 685+ locations—while adding complex partner programs with Samsung, Google, and several major insurance providers. Each partnership came with different repair procedures, warranty policies, and reimbursement requirements.

The company's homegrown knowledge base, built inside their legacy point-of-sale system, created a pattern of what Hancock called "swivel chair" work—employees constantly toggling between multiple systems to complete a single repair. Senior technicians became human bottlenecks, fielding constant questions while trying to serve customers, leading to inconsistent service delivery and frustrated employees.

"We actually had someone on our team who went into our knowledge base and clicked on every single link to build a table of contents in a Google Doc, because that was the only way people could actually find anything," said Hancock during the presentation. "That's embarrassing to admit, but it's the reality when your search doesn't work, and you're asking junior team members to memorize 300-page repair manuals. That’s when we knew we needed a better solution."

The Transformation to Search-First Culture

Working with Bloomfire, uBreakiFix implemented a search-first knowledge strategy that fundamentally changed how they train and support frontline teams. Rather than front-loading weeks of partner rule memorization, new technicians now learn repair skills, customer service, and, crucially, how to search effectively. What’s more, Bloomfire’s “Ask AI” feature gives visibility into unanswered questions, allowing support teams to identify knowledge gaps as they emerge and close them immediately, rather than discovering problems only after escalations pile up.

Additionally, by embedding Bloomfire directly into workflow via single sign-on, uBreakiFix eliminated context-switching during critical moments, like intake processes where technicians confirm partner requirements, or mid-repair when they need to validate testing procedures. The results show clear operational impact:

25-35% improvement in the time it takes employees to find answers—and feel confident that they are correct.

in the time it takes employees to find answers—and feel confident that they are correct. Onboarding time cut in half by reallocating training from memorization to actual repair and customer service skills, using Bloomfire’s certified knowledge base as a single source of truth.

by reallocating training from memorization to actual repair and customer service skills, using Bloomfire’s certified knowledge base as a single source of truth. Service call volume held steady despite rapid store growth, because employees could self-serve the information they needed.

despite rapid store growth, because employees could self-serve the information they needed. YoY increase in customer experience scores and average ticket revenue.

"The uBreakiFix transformation demonstrates a core principle of Enterprise Intelligence: knowledge only creates value when it flows to the people who need it, at the moment they need it," said Dan Stradtman, CMO of Bloomfire. "By embedding AI-powered search directly into frontline workflows, uBreakiFix turned institutional knowledge from a bottleneck into a scalable asset.”

Key Takeaways for Organizations Facing Similar Challenges

Hancock emphasized that the lessons from uBreakiFix’s journey apply to any organization managing complex, fast-changing frontline knowledge:

You can't hold people accountable for not knowing what you never made accessible. Consistency requires knowledge flow before accountability becomes a fair expectation.

Consistency requires knowledge flow before accountability becomes a fair expectation. Shadow systems are diagnostic signals. When employees build workarounds, your official systems are failing.

When employees build workarounds, your official systems are failing. Build vs. buy decisions must include the opportunity cost of engineering time. uBreakiFix evaluated total cost of ownership against internal development timelines.

uBreakiFix evaluated total cost of ownership against internal development timelines. Mature AI matters. The team evaluated vendors specifically on how long they'd been implementing AI, not just whether they had it.

The team evaluated vendors specifically on how long they'd been implementing AI, not just whether they had it. Search is hard—let specialists handle it. "Do not kick the can down the road. The problem snowballs and grows very quickly,” Hancock warned.

For companies facing similar challenges—complex partner ecosystems, high-turnover frontline teams, or scaling operations without scaling headcount—the uBreakiFix playbook offers a proven path: audit your content ruthlessly, prioritize AI-powered search, embed knowledge in workflows, and measure impact through employee confidence and customer outcomes, not just usage metrics.

