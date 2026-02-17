American Beacon Partners Teams with Cordillera Investment Partners to Deliver Truly Alternative Private Market Solutions to the Wealth Channel

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Beacon Partners (“American Beacon”), a diversified asset management platform with more than 30 affiliated and independent manager partnerships, delivering enduring value through traditional and alternative solutions, today announced a partnership with Cordillera Investment Partners (“Cordillera”), an investment management firm focused on investing in niche, non-correlated assets.

Founded in 2014 by alumni of the Stanford University Endowment, the Hewlett Foundation and Makena Capital, Cordillera Investment Partners manages approximately $1.8 billion and maintains an exclusive focus on non-correlated, private investments. The firm has been an early mover in identifying and investing in undercapitalized, niche alternative investment opportunities. Cordillera’s investment portfolio includes niche sports, spirits aging, boat marinas, wireless spectrum licenses, carbon markets, and more.

Through this partnership, American Beacon will leverage its platform to bring Cordillera’s institutional-caliber private investments to the wealth channel, helping to address growing demand for truly alternative exposures as correlations among “traditional alts” and the broad equity and bond markets increase.

Greg Stumm, President and CEO of American Beacon Partners, said: “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to identifying best-in-class investment managers with highly differentiated approaches that have historically been difficult to access. Cordillera’s focus on niche, non-correlated assets aligns well with our mission to broaden the opportunities available to advisors to build modern, diversified portfolios.”

Chris Heller, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Cordillera, added: “The RIA and wealth channel have been a core component of our investor base since inception, and this partnership presents a great opportunity to efficiently identify like-minded investors to join us. American Beacon’s knowledge of alternatives, established distribution platform and sophisticated relationships across the wealth management industry make them an ideal partner as we look to continue bringing off-the-beaten-path alternatives to this segment of investors.”

About American Beacon Partners

American Beacon Partners, formerly known as Resolute Investment Managers, is a diversified asset management platform with affiliated and independent partnerships with more than 30 investment managers. Drawing on approximately 40 years of investment expertise, innovation and adaptability, American Beacon Partners delivers enduring value through traditional and alternative solutions designed to meet investors’ evolving needs.

Driven by future value creation, American Beacon Partners’ unique platform delivers strategic benefits through a full suite of distribution, operational and administrative services that may be leveraged by its affiliates. We offer three customizable partnership models tailored for the U.S. wealth and retirement markets. For affiliated partners, we make strategic investments in boutique asset managers to enhance distribution and administrative support functions. For strategic distribution partners, we help investment managers leverage our distribution expertise to achieve greater scale.

For sub-advisors to American Beacon Advisors, we assist institutional-caliber asset managers who are seeking to expand their strategies to retail markets through existing funds or new fund launches. With roots as an unaffiliated sub-advised mutual fund sponsor, the majority of our partnerships are with asset managers who invest and operate with full autonomy and independence. American Beacon Partners’ affiliates include American Beacon Advisors, Inc.; National Investment Services of America, LLC; RSW Investments Holdings LLC; Shapiro Capital Management LLC; SSI Investment Management LLC; and Resolute Investment Distributors, Inc. As of December 31, 2025, American Beacon Partners’ affiliated partners had $82.9 billion in assets under management.

About Cordillera Investment Partners

Cordillera Investment Partners is an investment management firm focused on investing in niche, non-correlated assets. Its investments are generally in sectors that are misunderstood, undercapitalized and uncorrelated with traditional assets. Cordillera manages approximately $1.8 billion of capital on behalf of endowments, foundations, family offices, wealth advisors and other institutional investors. For more information on Cordillera, please visit www.cordillera-ip.com.

Disclosures

All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. This material is neither an endorsement nor a recommendation of Cordillera Investment Partners, its personnel, or any strategy or fund managed by Cordillera.

