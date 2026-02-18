-

MEFA Announces Transition of U.Plan Prepaid Tuition Program to New Online Platform Powered by Catalis

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEFA today announced that its prepaid tuition program, the U.Plan, will transition to a new platform powered by Catalis, an integrated payments and SaaS partner with deep experience supporting the postsecondary education savings industry. This transition coincides with an important milestone for the program, as the U.Plan, established in 1995, recently celebrated its 30th year serving Massachusetts families.

Beginning February 17th, the updated U.Plan platform will offer a streamlined and mobile-friendly experience. Built in partnership with Catalis, the platform is designed to make it easier for current and prospective savers to plan and save for postsecondary education, while preserving the U.Plan’s reliability that families have trusted for three decades.

“For over 40 years, MEFA has been committed to helping families plan and save for the future,” said Thomas Graf, MEFA’s executive director. “This year, as the U.Plan celebrates 30 years of helping families save for college, we’re proud to enhance the online experience to empower even more families to save with confidence and help students pursue their dreams.”

“Catalis is proud to partner with MEFA, a pioneer and national leader in helping families save and pay for college,” said Maria Padin, Catalis VP Strategic Relationships. “We look forward to delivering state-of-the-art technology and modern digital tools to the families and students who utilize the U.Plan to advance their education and careers.”

Catalis brings extensive experience working with education-focused savings programs, offering secure, user-friendly technology and integrated payment solutions. Through this partnership, U.Plan savers will benefit from an optimized platform that emphasizes ease of use, accessibility, and enhanced security.

The enhanced U.Plan platform will offer:

  • A fully online, end-to-end user experience
  • The ability to make contributions using PayPal and Venmo, in addition to check and ACH
  • Automatic payroll contributions with participating employers
  • Simplified and more flexible multi-factor authentication options to improve both security and ease of access
  • An intuitive and streamlined registration process
  • The capability to allow users to see the value of their savings at each participating school

ABOUT THE U.PLAN

Unlike traditional long-term savings plans, the U.Plan allows families to lock in today’s tuition rates at participating colleges and universities. Contributions made toward a U. Plan account are used to purchase Tuition Certificates that cover a percentage of tuition and mandatory fees. If tuition costs rise over time, the certificates continue to cover the same percentage, helping families avoid the impact of higher tuition rates in the future.

There are more than seventy colleges and universities in Massachusetts currently participating in the U.Plan. Families do not need to select a college or university when opening an account; once the student has been accepted and is ready to enroll, the savings are applied to the chosen school. If the student attends a non-participating school, or decides not to attend college at all, the funds may be withdrawn with no penalties.

To learn more about the U.Plan, or to enroll, visit mefa.org/uplan.

About MEFA

MEFA is a state authority, not reliant on state or federal appropriations, established under Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 15C. MEFA’s mission, since its founding in 1982, has been to help Massachusetts students and families access and afford higher education and reach financial goals through education programs, tax-advantaged savings plans, competitive loans, and expert guidance. All of MEFA’s work aligns with the ever-present goal to support the independence, growth, and success of Massachusetts students and families. Visit mefa.org to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact
Lisa Rooney, MEFA
lrooney@mefa.org
(617) 224-4838

Industry:

MEFA

Details
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts USA
Website: www.mefa.org
CEO: Thomas Graf
Employees: 40
Organization: NON
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#collegesavings

Contacts

Media Contact
Lisa Rooney, MEFA
lrooney@mefa.org
(617) 224-4838

Social Media Profiles
MEFA on Facebook
MEFA on Instagram
MEFA on LinkedIn
MEFA on Twitter
MEFA on YouTube
More News From MEFA

MEFA Expands Graduate Lending Program to Support Students

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEFA today announced significant enhancements to its Graduate Loan Program, introducing new options tailored to support students pursuing advanced degrees in law, medicine, and other professional fields. Recent updates to federal law will eliminate Graduate PLUS Loans for new borrowers, as well as impose new annual and lifetime limits on federal graduate loans, all effective July 1, 2026. In Massachusetts, Graduate PLUS Loans totaled $512 million in the 2024-25 academic...

Massachusetts Ranks Fourth in FAFSA Completion as Filing Gaps Remain, According to MEFA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massachusetts is currently ranked among the top five states nationwide for FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completion for the 2025-2026 academic year, according to a recent report published by the National College Attainment Network (NCAN). This news underscores strong statewide participation in the federal financial aid process. Across Massachusetts, 43.2% of the high school class of 2026 have submitted the FAFSA for the 2026-27 academic year to date....

MEFA: A Year in Review

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the landscape of higher education always changing, families once again this year turned to MEFA for trusted, accessible guidance on planning, saving, and paying for college. From tools that helped families understand college costs, to videos and podcasts that broke down complex topics, MEFA’s digital channels saw strong engagement throughout 2025. mefa.org The MEFA website witnessed strong traffic driven by financial aid tools and scholarship content. MEFA’s Studen...
Back to Newsroom