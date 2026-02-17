Wareing & Company Partners with Great Lakes Lifting Solutions

HOUSTON, TX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wareing & Company, a Houston-based single family office, today announced it has completed a recapitalization of Great Lakes Lifting Solutions (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”), a leading provider of rental, sales and service of specialty lifting equipment to diverse end markets. Steven Brooks, President, will continue to lead the Company through its next phase of growth.

Originally founded as a distributor, Great Lakes has evolved in recent years into a leading rental platform of niche lifting solutions, including mini-cranes, glass and vacuum lifting equipment, and associated products and accessories. Great Lakes leverages its state-of-the-art fleet and technical knowledge to provide specialized solutions to customers seeking to improve labor efficiency and enhance worker safety for their complex lifting and material handling needs.

“Great Lakes represents the type of platform we look to partner with: a business with deep technical expertise, strong customer relationships and a differentiated fleet,” said Matt Brejot, Managing Director at Wareing & Company. “We look forward to supporting the Company through continued fleet investment, geographic expansion and operational growth.”

“We are excited to partner with Steven and the entire Great Lakes team,” said Billy Wareing, Managing Partner of Wareing & Company. “Steven and Don Brooks have built Great Lakes with a clear focus on integrity, operational excellence and customer service, and it shows in the strength of the business today. At Wareing & Company, we believe the quality and dedication of the people we partner with is what ultimately drives long-term success, and we look forward to supporting the entire Great Lakes team as they continue to grow the business nationwide.”

“Wareing & Company’s partnership positions us to accelerate growth in key markets while continuing to invest in our fleet, our people, and our infrastructure,” said Steven Brooks, President of Great Lakes Lifting Solutions. “Since our founding under my father Don’s leadership, Great Lakes has been built on a legacy of customer service, safety, and integrity. With Wareing’s support, we are committed to carrying that legacy forward while expanding our national platform.”

About Great Lakes Lifting Solutions

Great Lakes Lifting Solutions provides specialty lifting solutions to industrial, manufacturing, construction, and glazing customers. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Peotone, Illinois, the Company serves customers across North America and has expanded its facility footprint to Waco, Texas, and Lakeland, Florida. Please visit https://greatlakeslifting.com/ for more information.

About Wareing & Company

Wareing & Company is a Houston-based single family office that invests in lower middle-market, founder- and family-owned businesses. Wareing & Company combines a patient capital base with institutional resources and processes to support its partner companies and drive long-term earnings growth and value creation for the benefit of all stakeholders. Please visit https://www.wareing.com/ for more information.