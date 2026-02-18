Sompo Group and Guidewire Enter Long-Term Agreement to Enhance Global Operations with Guidewire Cloud Platform

TOKYO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sompo Group (Sompo), a leading Japanese insurance and reinsurance company, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced a long-term agreement supporting Sompo’s global adoption of Guidewire Cloud Platform applications and tools. The partnership will unify decision-making across Sompo’s local and country-specific entities, enabling them to migrate existing Guidewire applications from on-premises environments and implement new solutions directly on Guidewire Cloud Platform. Under the new agreement, Sompo will leverage Guidewire to optimize operations, and increase the power and reach of decision making across its lines of business.

Accelerating Global Decision-Making and Profitable Growth

Sompo and Guidewire have a long-standing partnership, with multiple Sompo entities leveraging Guidewire in core operations. This new agreement strengthens this strategic relationship and reinforces Guidewire’s role in supporting Sompo’s core processing. It will add the reach of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered applications and capabilities Guidewire offers on an open trusted core platform, helping operationalize GenAI at scale and delivering business impact across the insurance lifecycle for the global Sompo enterprise. The initial focus will begin with Sompo’s global commercial businesses, which will migrate Guidewire ClaimCenter and Guidewire PolicyCenter from on-premises to Guidewire Cloud Platform, and a broad expansion across a wide range of solution capabilities at Sompo Direct Insurance, Inc. in Japan.

Daniel Englberger, Chief Operating Officer for Sompo’s international P&C business said, “Guidewire has been a trusted partner throughout our 12-year relationship, supporting not only our insurance technology needs but also providing guidance on our long-term strategy. We are confident in the Guidewire product roadmap and look forward to working together on this transformation.”

Reimagining the Customer Experience for Direct Insurance in Japan

In Japan, Sompo Direct Insurance, Inc., a direct-to-consumer P&C insurer, has selected PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, Jutro Digital Platform, and Data Studio as its new core systems for policy administration, underwriting, and billing. These solutions will support Sompo Direct’s automobile, homeowner, and earthquake lines of business. Sompo Direct implemented ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform in 2024.

“Our previous policy administration, underwriting, and billing systems faced challenges related to scalability, efficiency, and maintaining long-term accuracy,” said Katsuyuki Tajiri, Deputy President of Sompo Japan Insurance and Senior Vice President of Sompo Holdings responsible for the Direct Insurance Business and Overseas M&A. “Guidewire Cloud Platform will improve operational efficiency, strengthen data analytics, and support sound decision-making. It will also enable us to deliver better service and faster response times to our customers, enhancing their engagement with us. We were particularly drawn to the platform’s scalability, its ease of integration with existing systems, and its ability to continuously expand to support ongoing efficiency improvements.”

Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Guidewire, said, “We are grateful to Sompo Group for their continued commitment and trust in Guidewire to provide the speed, flexibility, and capability needed to support their growth. We are excited to work alongside Sompo in their global mission to protect the wellbeing and financial security of the people and enterprises they serve by delivering a reliable technology foundation across core systems, data, digital engagement, and AI.”

“We are honored that Sompo Group has selected Guidewire Cloud Platform for its operations in Japan and globally,” said Miyuki Ebata, Country Manager of Guidewire Japan. “Our commitment is to support Sompo in enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. In Japan, we will help our customers realize value quickly by providing secure, low-risk implementations and migration programs.”

About Sompo Group

Building on over 137 years of innovation, Sompo Group is a leading integrated (re)insurance and financial services group committed to delivering health, wellbeing and financial protection to businesses and individuals worldwide. Sompo Group comprises Sompo Holdings, Inc. (Sompo Holdings) and its subsidiaries, providing solutions in commercial and consumer property, casualty and speciality insurance and reinsurance globally, and life insurance and nursing care in Japan.

Its insurance subsidiaries have excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ from A.M. Best and A+ from Standard & Poor’s. Shares of Sompo Holdings are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8630.T).

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit Sompo-hd.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.