CTC Global Launches GridVista System and Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud and Tapestry to Transform Grid Intelligence

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTC Global, the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of high-capacity advanced conductors, today announced the launch of the GridVista System. The GridVista System provides utilities with real-time, high-resolution data to optimize grid capacity, prevent outages, reduce wildfire risk, and lower operational costs.

With the launch of the GridVista System, CTC is also announcing a deepening of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud and Tapestry—Alphabet’s moonshot for the electric grid. GridVista System’s unprecedented line awareness, paired with Google Cloud and Tapestry’s AI-powered tools, will transform line data into actionable intelligence for the grid.

The GridVista System redefines transmission line intelligence by utilizing optical fibers embedded directly within CTC Global’s ACCC Conductor. Unlike legacy technology that relies on external sensors to estimate line conditions, GridVista provides direct visibility into strain, temperature, and vibration across the entire length of a line. This allows utilities to identify "hidden" capacity in real-time, pinpoint precise fault locations to prevent wildfires, and shift from reactive maintenance to predictive, data-driven solutions.

“Real-time visibility into transmission lines is a gamechanger for utilities seeking to improve performance, lower operating risk and reduce costs,” said J.D. Sitton, CEO of CTC Global. “This new technology addresses critical utility pain points and represents truly next generation capabilities. CTC’s innovation and partnership with Google Cloud and Tapestry are ushering in a new era of grid intelligence.”

High-resolution hardware intelligence

Line intelligence from embedded optical fibers is shared continuously to the GridVista platform, where advanced analytics are applied to unlock new capacity, relieve congestion, and detect critical events.

By turning transmission lines from static infrastructure into intelligent network assets, the GridVista System will reduce the decade-long wait and massive capital costs associated with building new infrastructure, and these savings can be passed on to ratepayers.

“The GridVista System is an engineering breakthrough,” said Kevin Corbalis, chief technology officer of CTC Global. “Its insights will deliver value to multiple functions across the utility—engineering, operations, asset management, planning—to reduce risk and improve performance.”

AI-driven insights with Google Cloud

The GridVista System runs on Google Cloud’s high-performance infrastructure and is augmented by an advanced suite of Google Cloud technologies—Vertex AI, BigQuery data warehousing, Earth Engine and Google Maps imagery analytics, and WeatherNext environmental forecasting—to transform data into actionable insights. This intelligence allows operators to identify hidden capacity and optimize existing assets, enabling the delivery of affordable, reliable power to meet the record demands of electrification.

“To build infrastructure at the scale required for the future, we don't just need power; we need the transmission capacity to transport it,” said Raiford Smith, global director, Power and Energy, Google Cloud. “Our partnership with CTC Global is about getting more out of the grid we already have. By using AI to dynamically assess line conditions, we can help utilities bypass the years of delay and high capital costs, delivering affordable and reliable power faster.”

AI-enhanced planning with Tapestry

Tapestry will integrate high-fidelity data from GridVista into its comprehensive, virtualized grid model. By combining these operating insights with Tapestry’s AI-enabled tools, grid operators and project developers can run sophisticated simulations of line conditions. This precision allows for better planning and operating decisions, enabling partners to meet load growth by finding and harnessing the existing grid’s untapped potential.

“GridVista offers a new way to monitor and understand grid dynamics,” said Page Crahan, General Manager of Tapestry. “Bringing CTC Global’s advanced technology into the planning process will accelerate speed-to-power by revealing efficient, fast and affordable paths to expand capacity. It’s a critical step forward in creating a more resilient and reliable grid.”

About CTC Global:

CTC Global is accelerating access to energy as the world’s leading manufacturer of high-capacity Advanced Conductors.

For over two decades, CTC Global has helped communities meet their energy needs and manage the risks associated with legacy transmission infrastructure. Today, over 300 utilities and industrial customers in over 65 countries and 30 U.S. states trust CTC to safely and quickly deploy solutions that add the greatest amount of electricity at the lowest capital cost.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, over half of CTC Global’s manufacturing capacity is U.S.-based. Its global operations are supported by five manufacturing facilities and an extensive network of partners around the world.

CTC Global’s Advanced Conductor is the most responsible and innovative solution to double capacity and improve reliability at scale. For more information, visit www.ctcglobal.com/.