Leixir Dental Lab Group and Bite-Finder AG Partner to Advance Digital Precision

LIESTAL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bite-Finder AG, a provider of digital bite analysis and occlusal diagnostic solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Leixir Dental Laboratory Group, a global network provider of dental excellence. The partnership brings together advanced digital bite intelligence and large-scale laboratory expertise to improve clinical accuracy, laboratory efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Under the agreement, Bite-Finder AG will integrate its bite analysis technology into Leixir Dental Lab Group’s laboratory workflows, enabling more precise case planning, reduced remakes, and improve communication between clinics and labs, ensuring rapid adoption and real-world impact across multiple markets.

The worldwide partnership officially launched in January 2026 directly addresses a long-standing challenge in restorative and prosthetic dentistry: the disconnect between clinical bite registration and laboratory execution. By combining an AI-based occlusion solution with high-quality lab manufacturing, the partnership creates a more predictable, efficient, and scalable digital workflow—benefiting dentists, lab technicians, and patients alike.

Bjoern Zauner, CEO, Bite-Finder AG said, “Following extensive testing, this partnership further validates our concept as the premier automated digital occlusion solution to track and improve clinical scan quality, resulting in reduced remakes and improved operational efficiency.”

Emilie Gysi, Senior Director Digital Adoption & Integration, Leixir Dental Laboratory Group said, “BiteFinder has become a critical part of how we improve efficiency and predictability in the lab, especially when the bite on a scan isn’t ideal. By identifying occlusal issues earlier, our team can proactively address potential problems. The result is fewer remakes, smoother collaboration with our clinical partners, and more consistent, high-quality outcomes for our customers and their patients.”

Together, Bite-Finder AG and Leixir Dental Lab Group aim to set a new standard for data-driven collaboration between clinics and laboratories—unlocking higher precision, fewer adjustments, and a better experience across the dental value chain.

