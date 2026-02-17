Andersen Consulting Expands Executive Talent Capabilities With Lansdowne Executive Search

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting strengthens its human capital practice through a Collaboration Agreement with Lansdowne Executive Search, a Dublin-based firm specializing in executive search, interim management and board level appointments.

Founded in 2015, Lansdowne Executive Search is an Irish-owned firm, delivering C-level executive search, fractional executives, and board placement services. As a partner-led, boutique practice, Lansdowne is known for the deep involvement of senior leadership in all client engagements. Lansdowne helps clients navigate complex leadership transitions and growth strategies across a wide range of sectors including financial services, construction, nonprofit, agriculture, higher education, public sector, and TMT.

“Great leadership is contextual and getting it right means understanding far more than just a resume,” said Tom Keane, partner at Lansdowne Executive Search. “Collaborating with Andersen Consulting gives us the scale and access to expertise we need to continue to compete at a higher level in the Irish market. We’re better positioned to win the opportunities that matter while continuing to deliver the thoughtful, tailored service our clients value most.”

“In a talent market that’s ever evolving, Lansdowne stands out for what can’t be taught — discernment earned through decades of experience,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their ability to identify and shape transformative leaders makes them a strong addition as we help clients build resilient, future-ready leadership teams.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, AI transformation, and human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership that provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms worldwide.