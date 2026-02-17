-

Leonardo DRS Awarded Contracts for the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ

DRS brings rapid design and manufacturing strength to accelerate innovation for the warfighter

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it was awarded multiple contracts for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion. These contracts encompass a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Leonardo DRS is a leading U.S. defense technology company with operations across the country, rapidly designing, manufacturing, and delivering diverse, innovative, integrated technologies that advance next-generation air and missile defense capabilities across all domains. Backed by deep mission expertise and a nationwide industrial footprint, we help customers accelerate capability—from concept through production and sustainment—to meet evolving threats with speed, scale, and reliability.

“Leonardo DRS has a proven track record of moving quickly to develop, integrate, and successfully deliver leading edge technologies and real-world mission capabilities that support some of the most critical needs of the U.S. military,” said John Baylouny, President and CEO of Leonardo DRS. “We stand ready today to answer the call with our next-generation air and missile defense capabilities and deliver proven performance at speed to help the Missile Defense Agency and the warfighter outpace rapidly evolving threats.”

This IDIQ contract award positions Leonardo DRS to compete for future task orders throughout the contract’s period of performance.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers’ most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact
Steve Vather
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development (M&A) and Investor Relations
+1 703 409 2906
stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact
Carrie Robinson
Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications
+1 321 266 7691
carrie.robinson@drs.com

