Leonardo DRS Awarded Contracts for the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it was awarded multiple contracts for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion. These contracts encompass a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Leonardo DRS is a leading U.S. defense technology company with operations across the country, rapidly designing, manufacturing, and delivering diverse, innovative, integrated technologies that advance next-generation air and missile defense capabilities across all domains. Backed by deep mission expertise and a nationwide industrial footprint, we help customers accelerate capability—from concept through production and sustainment—to meet evolving threats with speed, scale, and reliability.

“Leonardo DRS has a proven track record of moving quickly to develop, integrate, and successfully deliver leading edge technologies and real-world mission capabilities that support some of the most critical needs of the U.S. military,” said John Baylouny, President and CEO of Leonardo DRS. “We stand ready today to answer the call with our next-generation air and missile defense capabilities and deliver proven performance at speed to help the Missile Defense Agency and the warfighter outpace rapidly evolving threats.”

This IDIQ contract award positions Leonardo DRS to compete for future task orders throughout the contract’s period of performance.

