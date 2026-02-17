-

Alaska Communications and SurePath AI Bring Robust GenAI Governance Capabilities with an Industry-Leading Focus on Safety and Security

Setting a new standard for responsible AI adoption across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) increasingly becomes an essential tool for businesses and enterprises, so does the need for safeguards around data security and protection.

Alaska Communications is introducing Alaska businesses to a secure, enterprise‑grade path to GenAI adoption through its relationship with SurePath AI.

“GenAI has become essential for organizations because of its ability to accelerate problem‑solving, increase productivity and aid decision‑making while reducing the time employees spend on repetitive tasks which frees them up to focus on more strategic work,” said Dale Knipp, chief revenue officer, Alaska Communications. “But without robust governance, they may be putting your business at risk. By collaborating with SurePath AI, Alaska Communications is leveraging the industry's leading governance platform known for offering a secure path for AI adoption, allowing your business to capitalize on the benefits.”

“Generative AI is transforming how organizations work but without visibility and control, it introduces real security and data risks,” said Casey Bleeker, CEO, SurePath AI. “SurePath AI provides a single control plane to monitor and manage GenAI usage, enforce org-wide policies, and govern how AI accesses enterprise data in real time including MCP. We’re proud to partner with Alaska Communications to help organizations across Alaska adopt AI confidently, securely and at scale.”

Together, Alaska Communications and SurePath AI give Alaska businesses a safe onramp to AI innovation without the security tradeoffs.

Customer benefits include:

  • Reduce operational risk
  • Establish consistent AI governance and compliance
  • Protect sensitive data
  • Accelerate productivity
  • Adopt AI with confidence
  • Stay ahead of competitors

Learn more about SurePath AI for your business, here.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is a leading provider of mission and life-critical communications infrastructure in Alaska. The company operates a robust and advanced statewide fiber network and a highly diverse undersea fiber optic system that connects Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For additional information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts
Heather Marron, Alaska Communications
heather.marron@acsalaska.com

