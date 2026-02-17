TJ Maxx and JP Morgan Chase Bank Renew Long-Term Retail Leases With Empire State Realty Trust Which Total 68,120 Square Feet

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed long-term renewal leases with TJ Maxx and JP Morgan Chase Bank for retail spaces for 46,437 and 21,683 square feet, respectively.

TJ Maxx signed a renewal lease for its 46,437 square foot space at 250 W. 57th Street in Q4 2025. Richard Skulnik of RIPCO represented TJ Maxx in the lease negotiations.

JP Morgan Chase Bank signed a renewal lease for its 21,683 square foot space at One Grand Central Place in Q1 2026. Michael O’Neill of Cushman & Wakefield represented JP Morgan Chase Bank in the lease negotiations.

“These long-term recommitments from TJ Maxx and JP Morgan Chase reinforce the strength and stability of ESRT’s Midtown portfolio,” said Fred C. Posniak, SVP, leasing at ESRT. “In the heart of New York City’s vibrant Midtown, where unmatched foot traffic and energy drive business success, ESRT creates value through its partnership-driven approach to maintain these relationships with leading companies.”

ESRT’s Posniak and Alec Stone represented the property owner on both transactions.

More information about ESRT’s portfolio, and current NYC retail availability, can be found online.

