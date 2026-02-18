Westlake Epoxy Expands Distribution Relationship with Brenntag to India

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that Westlake Epoxy will expand its long‑standing distribution relationship with Brenntag to South and West India. The agreement builds on a successful collaboration across Europe, North and South America, and Southeast Asia, extending Westlake Epoxy’s reach into one of the world’s fastest‑growing coatings, adhesives and construction markets.

Under the expanded collaboration, Brenntag will distribute Westlake Epoxy’s established portfolio of epoxy solutions for coatings, adhesives and construction applications, including the EPON™, EPIKOTE™, EPIKURE™ and EPI‑REZ™ product lines. Customers are expected to benefit from reliable local supply, technical service and application‑focused formulation support tailored to regional requirements.

India’s coatings, adhesives and construction sectors continue to grow, driven by infrastructure investment, urbanization and increasing performance expectations. By combining Westlake Epoxy’s proven epoxy technologies with Brenntag’s regional presence and technical capabilities, the collaboration strengthens support for customers addressing evolving performance, processing and regulatory needs.

“Expanding our collaboration with Brenntag into India allows us to support customers more closely in a high‑growth market,” said Brian Powers, Vice President, Westlake Epoxy. “Brenntag’s deep market understanding, technical expertise and strong customer reach makes them a strong partner for the Indian market. This collaboration enables us to serve customers more closely and respond effectively to local application and performance requirements.”

“With our presence in South and West India and strong technical capabilities, we are well positioned to support customers with tailored epoxy solutions for coatings, adhesives and construction, while Westlake Epoxy’s reliable, portfolio supports further business growth,” said Sanjay Karkhanis, Regional President, Material Science Brenntag APAC. “The expansion of our collaboration with Westlake Epoxy into India strengthens our Material Science offering in a fast-growing market.”

About Westlake Epoxy

Westlake Epoxy, a Westlake company, is a global leader in epoxy resins, curing agents and specialty systems for higher‑performance materials, coatings and composites, delivering strength, durability, chemical and corrosion resistance, and stronger adhesion performance in demanding applications. The EpoVIVE™ portfolio of epoxy phenolic resins and curing agents reflects Westlake Epoxy’s dedication to reducing the environmental impact of its products. Serving industries such as coatings, construction, adhesives, automotive, civil engineering, composites, electronics and renewable energy, Westlake Epoxy supports customers worldwide with advanced materials and application expertise. For more information, visit Frontpage | Westlakeepoxy or contact epoxyservice@westlake.com

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, we provide building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

About Brenntag

Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, connecting customers and suppliers worldwide. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, it has over 18,100 employees at around 600 sites in more than 70 countries. Through its two divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, the company offers a broad portfolio of chemicals and ingredients plus tailored technical, regulatory, supply chain, and digital solutions, and it is committed to an ambitious sustainability agenda. For more information, visit www.brenntag.com