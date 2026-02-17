National Life Group Selects FINEOS AdminSuite to Transform Living Benefit and Life Insurance Claims Operations

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the global market leader in core systems for life, accident, and health insurance, today announced that National Life Group has chosen the FINEOS AdminSuite to modernize and automate its Living Benefit and Life Insurance claims operations.

This selection reinforces the continued market momentum of FINEOS AdminSuite as the leading cloud-native core platform for carriers seeking to accelerate digital transformation and deliver exceptional customer outcomes.

Driving Modernization and Operational Excellence

National Life Group sought a modern, scalable platform to support rapid growth in its Living Benefit business and to enhance the service experience for policyholders and beneficiaries.

“As National Life Group continues to grow with purpose, we underwent an exhaustive search for a platform that can help take us to the next level,” said Nimesh Mehta, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Strategy Officer of National Life Group. “We’re confident the FINEOS AdminSuite will do just that given its track record and FINEOS’ reputation in the industry.”

By adopting FINEOS AdminSuite, National Life Group will gain an integrated, cloud-native core solution that enhances claims accuracy, reduces manual processes, and improves service agility.

“We are pleased to welcome National Life Group to the FINEOS community,” said Michael Kelly, CEO of FINEOS. “National Life Group is a purpose-driven organization that shares our commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for individuals and families. Their selection of FINEOS AdminSuite underscores the importance of a modern, cloud-native core platform in enabling growth, innovation, and superior claims service.

As living benefits continue to expand in the U.S. market, insurers need technology that is built specifically for the complex, high-touch nature of life and health claims. FINEOS AdminSuite provides that foundation, and we look forward to supporting National Life Group on this transformational journey.”

About National Life Group

National Life Group has been keeping promises since 1848, providing access to flexible, secure life insurance and annuities for families, businesses, educators, and first responders nationwide. With an independent, entrepreneurial spirit, our values are to “Do good, Be good, Make good” for our customers, agents, employees, and the communities we serve. Learn more at NationalLife.com.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading global provider of SaaS core systems for life, accident, and health insurers. The FINEOS Platform for Employee Benefits is purpose-built for group, absence, and supplemental benefits, providing seamless integration and automation. More than 40 customers in North America rely on FINEOS, including 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. and 70% of group insurers in Australia. With a global workforce, FINEOS partners with innovative, forward-thinking insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company (NLIC), Montpelier, VT founded in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (LSW), Addison, TX chartered in 1955, and its affiliates. Each company is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. LSW is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York. NLIC, the flagship of National Life Group was founded in 1848, and all references to 1848 are attributable to NLIC.

Products are issued by National Life Insurance Company and Life Insurance Company of the Southwest.