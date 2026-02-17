-

Kraken Integrates with ICE Chat to Expand Institutional OTC Access

Integration embeds Kraken’s OTC desk directly into the workflows of traders worldwide

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, has successfully connected with ICE Chat, the industry-leading instant messaging system operated by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data.

From today, ICE Chat’s extensive network of over 120,000 clients will be able to connect directly with Kraken’s OTC desk through the same real-time communications environment used by traders across global markets. The integration enables communication between institutional trading desks across major financial centers with a view to accessing Kraken’s deep liquidity across crypto spot and options markets.

Gurpreet Oberoi, Head of Kraken Institutional, said: “This integration opens a direct line into core institutional workflows, enabling traders to engage with our OTC desk’s expertise and execution in the digital asset class through a familiar interface. By meeting clients where they already operate, we reduce operational friction and onboarding overhead while expanding access to Kraken’s institutional liquidity.”

“ICE Chat was designed specifically to match the custom needs of traders, and with sophisticated functionality like AI-powered Smart Text Recognition, which turns texts into actionable data, firms using Kraken can communicate using always-on, instantaneous connectivity, in an easy-to-access, fully compliant environment,” said Maurisa Baumann, Head of Global Data Delivery Platforms at ICE. “We’re pleased to work with Kraken as they connect their crypto market liquidity with ICE Chat, which has become one of the largest networks in the financial industry.”

Kraken’s OTC desk has seen continued growth as the convergence between traditional finance and the digital asset class accelerates. As the first cryptocurrency platform approved to connect to ICE Chat, Kraken continues to focus on serving institutional clients with infrastructure aligned to the compliance, security and operational expectations of global financial markets.

Kraken and ICE expect to constructively expand this integration across additional initiatives over time, reflecting the increasing integration of digital assets into established financial market workflows.

For more information, please visit https://www.kraken.com/institutions/otc

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken’s suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken’s onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Lauren Post
press@kraken.com

Industry:

Kraken Institutional

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Lauren Post
press@kraken.com

More News From Kraken Institutional

xStocks Launch on 360X, Extending the Leading Standard of Tokenized Equities to Deutsche Börse Group Clients

ST. HELIER, Jersey & FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--xStocks, one of the most widely-adopted tokenized equity standards, backed by Kraken, is now available to trade on 360X, a regulated secondary trading venue for financial instruments backed by Deutsche Börse Group. From today, Deutsche Börse clients and participants on 360X can trade five xStocks assets – CRCLx, GOOGLx, NVDAx, SPYx, TSLAx – against stablecoins. 360X’s BaFin and ESMA-regulated trading venue plans to expand coverage over t...

Kraken Institutional Announces First Bespoke Investment Solution with Bitwise Asset Management

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the availability of a bespoke yield solution, marking an important first step as Kraken Institutional expands access to professionally managed strategies within a secure, regulated framework. From today, eligible Kraken Institutional clients can access the Bitwise Custom Yield Strategy, delivered by Bitwise Asset Management as an external strategy manage...

Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Kraken Renew Long-Term Fan-First Partnership

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Kraken are pleased to announce that they have renewed their long-term partnership, in a mark of the brands’ continued commitment to extraordinary fan experiences online, on-track, and in their world-leading Fan Zones. Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing crypto platforms trusted by millions of clients globally, first joined Williams as Official Crypto and Web3 partner in 2023. As partners, Williams and Kraken have harnessed...
Back to Newsroom