Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles Partners with Dallas Art Fair as the Exclusive Insurance Sponsor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs (“Distinguished”), a leading national MGA and insurance program manager, is the exclusive fine art and collectibles insurance sponsor of the Dallas Art Fair (“DAF”), reinforcing its commitment to supporting collectors, arts professionals and cultural institutions.

The partnership aligns Distinguished’s Fine Art & Collectibles expertise with one of the region’s premier cultural events. The Dallas Art Fair brings together leading national and international galleries showcasing modern and contemporary works, alongside thoughtfully curated exhibitions and programming that foster dialogue and close engagement within Dallas’ rapidly growing arts community.

“Our partnership with the Dallas Art Fair reflects a shared appreciation for the role art plays in culture and community,” said Patrick Drummond, president of Distinguished’s Fine Art & Collectibles division. “The fair brings together an impressive range of galleries and collectors from around the world. As the exclusive insurance sponsor, we’re proud to support that global exchange with specialized coverage for fine art and collectibles.”

Recognized as the region’s leading art fair, DAF is dedicated to integrating local and global perspectives while connecting emerging and established talent with engaged collectors. This year’s edition further underscores Dallas’ enduring commitment to the arts and its growing presence on the international art stage.

“Distinguished brings a deep understanding of the fine art and collectibles landscape,” said Kelly Cornell, director of the Dallas Art Fair. “As the fair continues to grow, partnerships like this help strengthen its foundation. Their sponsorship supports our mission to present outstanding modern and contemporary art to a global audience.”

Distinguished’s Fine Art & Collectibles program provides tailored insurance solutions for fine art and collectibles, with capacity of up to $150 million. Backed by more than 100 years of combined industry experience, the team delivers specialized underwriting expertise to support collectors, galleries, and cultural institutions.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national MGA and program manager for specialty property & casualty insurance. The company places insurance in niche sectors such as commercial real estate, hotels & restaurants, community associations, environmental & construction professional, cyber, surety, executive lines, inland marine, and fine arts & collectibles. On behalf of its insurance carrier partners, Distinguished typically manages all aspects of the placement process, including product development, marketing, underwriting, policy issuance, and claims. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.