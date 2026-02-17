MindBridge Announces Global Partnership with Genpact to Elevate Audit Analytics and Risk Consulting

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindBridge, a leader in AI-powered financial intelligence, today announced the company’s global partnership with Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. Through this partnership, MindBridge’s AI capabilities will enhance the quality and depth of insights delivered to Genpact’s Enterprise Risk Consulting (ERC) clients worldwide.​

Genpact will leverage the MindBridge financial intelligence platform across key client engagements to strengthen its ability to identify risks, surface anomalies, and deliver more thorough, data-driven outcomes.

“As a market leader in bringing AI-driven transformation to finance and operations, Genpact is the ideal partner to help scale the impact of MindBridge’s AI across global enterprises,” said Stephen DeWitt, CEO of MindBridge. “By joining forces, we can bring more powerful transformation to finance and accounting organizations that are looking to deepen their risk insight, enhance assurance, and unlock greater value from their financial data.”​

“Partnering with MindBridge allows us to embed its AI-driven financial intelligence into our client engagements,” said Vivek Saxena, SVP, Finance & Risk service line leader at Genpact. “By combining MindBridge’s innovative platform with Genpact’s risk domain expertise and delivery scale, we enhance our ability to provide clients with full population risk scoring, data-driven exception testing and anomaly and fraud detection, AI-led internal audits, and continuous controls monitoring."

MindBridge, a pioneer in advanced financial analysis at scale, has also expanded its product capabilities with new large language model–driven data ingestion, GPU-accelerated performance, and integrations with Databricks, Microsoft Fabric, and Snowflake, enabling faster, more scalable financial analysis. In parallel, the company continues to deepen its ecosystem through strategic alliances with leading global advisory and managed services firms who are embedding MindBridge technology into their digital audit and assurance offerings to enhance risk detection and audit quality.

About MindBridge

MindBridge AI is a financial intelligence platform that delivers continuous insight across 100% of financial transactions. Its proprietary AI analyzes data across enterprise systems of record, identifying errors, anomalies, and potential fraud in real time. Trusted by CFOs, auditors, and regulators worldwide, MindBridge provides transparent, explainable AI that strengthens internal controls, enhances compliance, and enables more confident financial decision-making.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today. Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.