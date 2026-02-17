Lattice Launches Joint Cyber Resilience Reference Kit with EXOR International and TrustiPhi to Simplify Secure Device Development

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a Cyber Resilience Reference Kit designed to help industrial and edge device manufacturers accelerate secure system design, developed in collaboration with EXOR International and TrustiPhi. Built on the Lattice MachXO3D™ secure control FPGA, EXOR International’s industrial edge platform, and TrustiPhi’s integrated security orchestration platform, the kit enables hardware‑rooted trust, secure lifecycle management, and industrial‑grade connectivity to accelerate cyber resilient system design.

“Security can no longer be an afterthought, especially at the industrial edge. With this collaboration, we’re giving customers a practical, integrated way to accelerate secure system development and support emerging requirements such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act,” said Karl Wachswender, Senior Principal System Architect Industrial, Lattice Semiconductor. “Through our early access program, major industrial companies evaluated the reference kit in real‑world environments. Their strong interest and feedback helped shape a solution that brings together the strengths of three companies to establish trust from the very first boot and maintain it throughout the product lifecycle.”

The new Lattice Cyber Resilience Reference Kit delivers secure onboarding, authenticated communication, and continuous integrity validation without adding design complexity, offering:

Hardware‑rooted trust with the Lattice MachXO3D FPGA, including secure boot, protected device identity, and platform firmware resiliency.

A production‑grade IIoT environment via EXOR International’s uSOM10 platform, enabling secure onboarding and authenticated industrial communication using JMobile and Corvina.

Centralized configuration of security features across device fleets with TrustiPhi ProtoPilot, providing cryptographic key and certificate management plus verified secure update workflows aligned with emerging cybersecurity standards.

A unified, plug‑and‑play workflow that lets developers evaluate end‑to‑end cyber resilience without stitching together multiple vendor tools.

A faster path to secure system design, helping teams explore practical threat mitigation, compliance readiness, and trusted device recovery.

“Industrial customers are looking for turnkey ways to embed cyber resilience into their devices without adding complexity. By combining our industrial platforms and software with Lattice’s secure FPGA technology and TrustiPhi’s lifecycle management, we’ve created a complete, real‑world environment that makes secure onboarding and trusted communication intuitive,” said Claudio Ambra, CTO, EXOR International.

“Hardware‑rooted trust is the foundation of long‑term device security, but many manufacturers and system owners struggle with the operational side of managing keys, certificates, and secure updates. Our collaboration with Lattice and EXOR International streamlines this experience into a single, cohesive kit that removes barriers to adoption and helps customers get hands‑on experience with proven security techniques,” said Ari Singer, CTO, TrustiPhi.

The Lattice Cyber Resilience Reference Kit is available through the Lattice website or authorized distribution partners.

