BKL selects Intapp Collaboration to enable strategic growth

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that U.K.-based accounting firm BKL has selected Intapp Collaboration. Based on the Microsoft 365 platform, Intapp Collaboration will help BKL improve communications and document management to support the firm’s growth goals.

Activating collective firm intelligence

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in London, BKL is a top 40 accounting and financing advisory firm specializing in providing clear, actionable advice. Since receiving private equity investment in 2023 from CBPE Capital, BKL has grown through acquisitions, including Alan Heywood & Company and Wilson Wright. The firm’s adoption of Intapp Collaboration aligns with its digital transformation objectives and will help create a technology-supported infrastructure that supports growth.

“One of our key strategic pillars is to simplify and automate our core processes to give our people time back and provide the very best service to our clients,” said James Addison, COO at BKL. “So much of our work relies on effectively managing documents, collaborating on content and the workflow of information between teams, colleagues, and clients. As we’ve grown through acquisition, now is the right time to have a next-generation, cloud-based solution that provides the infrastructure we need to accelerate our growth. Intapp Collaboration will provide this platform, integrating with our existing Microsoft tools and enriched AI capability across our teams to boost collaboration, productivity, and effective client service delivery.”

Enabling modern work

Intapp Collaboration will extend BKL’s Microsoft 365 solutions into a single, centralized hub for all documents, communications, and other client and engagement content. It will house all the firm’s content, including documents and emails, letting teams easily access and file emails directly from Outlook.

Intapp Collaboration automatically creates workspaces for new opportunities by generating Microsoft SharePoint and Teams environments with associated file structures — significantly accelerating the start of work on new engagements. This unified repository also provides greater structure and control around document versioning and co-authoring, while metadata tagging enables advanced search functionality.

To ensure a quick, successful deployment of Intapp Collaboration, BKL will work with Forge Software, an Intapp partner that specializes in helping accounting firms implement and derive long-term value from their Intapp solutions.

"BKL is a great example of how accounting firms are using PE investment to grow and modernize in today’s ultra-competitive market," said Tom Koehler, Global Managing Principal of Accounting and Consulting Industries at Intapp. "With Intapp Collaboration, PE-backed accounting firms gain a scalable, engagement-centric delivery platform that unifies professionals and turns firmwide intelligence into measurable client and EBITDA value.”

About BKL

BKL is a Top 40 firm of accountants, tax advisers and business advisers based in North London, the City of London and Cardiff.

BKL specializes in helping owner-managed businesses, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and families. Its clients benefit from deep expertise in key sectors, including property and construction, financial services, not-for-profit, and music, media, sport and entertainment.

BKL offers a comprehensive range of services including tax consultancy, audit, accounting, corporate finance and outsourcing. It also offers specialist advisory services including fractional CFO, IT, governance and sustainability.

BKL is a member of DFK UK & Ireland, a regional group within the DFK International alliance of 200+ accountancy firms in 90+ countries.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit Intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.