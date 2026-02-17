National Lacrosse League Team Names Toshiba Exclusive Technology Provider

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rochester Knighthawks today name Toshiba America Business Solutions their Exclusive Technology Provider. The multi-year agreement allows Toshiba to deliver comprehensive document management solutions to streamline the National Lacrosse League team's business operations.

Bolstering Gameday & Beyond

Producing scouting reports, lineup cards, statistics and game notes, Toshiba's award-winning technology assists the Rochester Knighthawks players and coaches – as well as their opponents – perform at their best on gamedays. Toshiba's industry-recognized e-STUDIO™ multifunction printers further help the Knighthawks connect with its fans and the Rochester community by creating glossy, targeted and engaging materials during the season and year-round.

"Toshiba’s technology helps us operate efficiently and perform at a high level every day," says Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "From gameday preparation to supporting our fans and community, we’re proud to partner with Toshiba as our exclusive technology provider."

"The Knighthawks provide Rochester with a ton of excitement in the late winter and early spring months," states Toshiba American Business Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Steven Sauer. "Team Toshiba values that exceptional sports experience the Knighthawks offer and strives to deliver the exceptional document workflow process the team deserves and needs."

About Rochester Knighthawks

On Aug. 5, 2025, the Seneca Nation, through its wholly-owned business subsidiary Seneca Holdings, LLC, officially purchased the Rochester Knighthawks, ensuring the franchise’s future in a city where the roots of lacrosse run deep. The Seneca Nation is a sovereign Native Nation and the largest nation of the Haudenosaunee, also known as the Iroquois Confederacy. The Seneca people have lived on the lands that comprise what is today the western part of New York State for time immemorial and have made countless contributions to the region’s history, culture, and economy. Rochester is the second-longest continuous market in the National Lacrosse League, founded in 1986 and comprised of 14 franchises across Canada and the United States. The Knighthawks opened their sixth season in 2025-26 under new leadership and vision. Rochester is coming off a third straight trip to the National Lacrosse League Playoffs after winning a franchise-record tying 10 games. Forward Connor Fields made franchise history by becoming the first player in team history to win the NLL’s Most Valuable Player Award.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions is a leading innovator of solutions empowering people to perform efficiently and effectively in their work environment. Serving professionals across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America, Toshiba delivers secure and sustainable systems, services, and subscriptions to better print, manage, and display information. Toshiba continuously focuses on its clients and communities, is committed to sustainability, and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow Toshiba on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and YouTube.