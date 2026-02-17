-

BostonGene Announces Strategic Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to Accelerate Drug Development Through AI-Driven Multimodal Analytics

AI Foundation Models to Enable Precision ADC Clinical Development and Response Intelligence

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, the developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568). The collaboration will integrate AI-driven translational intelligence into the core of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program of Daiichi Sankyo to move beyond standard exploratory biomarker analysis and deliver decision-ready insights that directly inform patient selection strategies, development prioritization and translational positioning.

“Our work with Daiichi Sankyo is focused on accelerating learning cycles, lowering the cost of uncertainty, and differentiating this medicine earlier by identifying where it will most likely benefit patients with cancer.”

“Success in modern drug development is no longer defined by data volume, but by the speed and accuracy with which we translate biological complexity into clinical outcomes,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “Our work with Daiichi Sankyo is focused on accelerating learning cycles, lowering the cost of uncertainty, and differentiating this medicine earlier by identifying where it will most likely benefit patients with cancer.”

By generating digital twin representations from hundreds of thousands of multiomic and histopathologic patient profiles, BostonGene identifies the precise biological signatures and efficacy-associated mechanisms that distinguish responders from non-responders. This deep molecular mapping will enable the collaboration to define unique molecular subgroups by benchmarking the investigational medicine relative to approved treatments and existing standards of care. Additionally, these analyses will help enable clear asset differentiation by identifying unique therapeutic profiles and biological advantages. The platform also provides actionable insights into resistance pathways and the tumor microenvironment necessary to optimize future trial design and clinical positioning.

About BostonGene Corporation
BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene’s Foundation Model of cancer and the immune system integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

BostonGene
Erin Keleher
+1-617-283-2285
erin.keleher@BostonGene.com

