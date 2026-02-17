Ambience Healthcare Announces Houston Methodist Enterprise Rollout of AI Platform to Enhance Patient Care and Clinical Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambience Healthcare announced today that its AI platform for clinical documentation and revenue integrity has been successfully deployed across Houston Methodist. The nationally recognized leader in clinical excellence, innovation, and technology‑enabled care is rolling out the platform enterprise-wide across its ambulatory, emergency and inpatient settings to support clinicians and nurses with documentation and clinical workflows.

Following a broad evaluation of multiple leading ambient AI technologies, Houston Methodist selected Ambience after measuring strong clinician adoption and measurable improvements in efficiency, experience and care delivery.

“Our goal was to adopt an ambient AI solution that could scale across primary, specialty and subspecialty care, covering ambulatory, emergency, and inpatient settings,” said Dr. Jordan Dale, chief medical information officer and chief health AI officer at Houston Methodist. “Ambience took on the challenge of our complex specialty needs and extended its platform to our emergency and hospital medicine teams. As a result, our clinicians can complete documentation with system-wide context more efficiently while dedicating more attention to our patients.”

This milestone builds on an initial phased ambulatory deployment in which Houston Methodist expanded the use of ambient AI to emergency and inpatient settings. As the platform was deployed at scale, the team observed measurable changes in how clinicians documented care, managed workflows, and engaged with patients, including:

Patient experience and care delivery

27% increase in patient face time

Clinician adoption and engagement

80% of patient visits utilize Ambience across different specialties

Clinician productivity and efficiency

40% reduction in documentation time

33% reduction in after-hours “pajama time”

13% decrease in time to close encounters

+1.3 voluntary visits per clinician per day

In addition to improving the clinician experience, Ambience is designed to support health systems’ operational and financial objectives through compliant, coding-aware documentation. These capabilities are intended to help protect revenue integrity, reduce downstream CDI queries, limit billing risk and support a clear return on investment.

“With sustained utilization across our clinicians, adopting ambient AI technology has been highly impactful, allowing the chart to work for the physician rather than the physician working for the chart,” said Roberta Schwartz, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Houston Methodist. “Seeing the joy our physicians express when they can focus fully on their patients has been remarkable.”

This enterprise rollout represents a key milestone in Houston Methodist’s long-term digital and clinical transformation strategy, with Ambience positioned as a strategic platform across outpatient, inpatient and specialty care settings.

“Houston Methodist is widely recognized for its leadership in clinical innovation and its disciplined approach to technology adoption,” said Nikhil Buduma, Co-Founder and CEO at Ambience Healthcare. “We’re proud to support their efforts to operationalize ambient AI at enterprise scale, including in emergency and inpatient settings where the complexity is highest.”

About Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist is one of the nation’s leading health systems and academic medical centers. The health system consists of nine hospitals: Houston Methodist Hospital, its flagship academic hospital in the Texas Medical Center, seven community hospitals and one long-term acute care hospital throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. Houston Methodist also includes a research institute; a comprehensive residency program; international patient services; freestanding comprehensive care, emergency care and imaging centers; and outpatient facilities. Houston Methodist employs approximately 35,000 people. In 2025, Houston Methodist had more than 2.4 million outpatient visits and more than 151,000 admissions.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for clinical documentation and revenue integrity. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience’s platform is live across outpatient, emergency and inpatient settings, supporting more than 200 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation directly within major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.