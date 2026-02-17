Amentum Selected to Advance UK Hypersonic Strike Capabilities

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) has been selected to provide missile design engineering and program management expertise to advance the UK’s ambition for hypersonic strike capabilities. The Industry Mission Partner (IMP) contract was awarded by Team Hypersonics UK, part of the Ministry of Defence, to accelerate weapon development and sovereign capability while bolstering collaboration with Australia and the United States through the AUKUS agreement.

“We will bring extensive global defence expertise and deep understanding of hypersonic technologies to this vitally important program.” Share

Amentum will set up a Joint Programme Office and System Engineering Delivery Advisory Team to conduct detailed development of engineering design requirements for the MOD’s hypersonic weapon system demonstrator and examine options for flight testing.

As part of the IMP contract, Amentum will deliver project lifecycle solutions, including systems engineering, mission planning, sensor platform integration, test design, planning and execution, safety systems, and cost analysis. The IMP contract has a duration of 15 months with a possible three-year extension for future phases.

“We will bring extensive global defence expertise and deep understanding of hypersonic technologies to this vitally important program,” said Loren Jones, senior vice president and head of Amentum’s Energy & Environment-International business. “Amentum’s technology partners and our own expertise in state-of-the-art engineering solutions will drive innovation and collaboration across the supply chain, a critical component of the UK’s national security strategy.”

“This contract represents exactly the kind of innovative partnership approach that the UK Defence Industrial Strategy demands, bringing together expertise from across defence, large companies, SMEs, and academia to deliver at pace,” said Rupert Pearce, the MOD’s national armaments director. “The IMP model breaks down traditional organisational boundaries and creates the collaborative environment we need to deliver this critical sovereign capability. We are not only advancing our hypersonic ambitions but also strengthening our defence industrial base and supporting jobs across the UK.”

Subcontractors Ebeni Ltd and Synthetik Applied Technologies UK Ltd will collaborate with Amentum on this project.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

Amentum has an essential role in the UK’s defence operations by providing strategic advisory and technology solutions for the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines and program management as well as engineering support for AWE. Amentum’s experts also deliver procurement, logistics and systems integration solutions across the whole of the UK Ministry of Defence.

Visit us at www.amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

Follow @Amentum_corp on X

Follow Amentum on LinkedIn

About Team Hypersonics UK

Team Hypersonics UK has been established to deliver MOD's ambition to field a Hypersonic Strike Capability by the end of the decade. The programme is accelerating weapon development through a technology push approach, maturing weapon system design and sub-system technologies through the Hypersonic Technologies and Capability Development Framework.

About the UK MOD’s National Armaments Director Group

The NAD Group unites 27,000 personnel, integrating expertise from across the design, development, and deployment of capabilities. The Group ensures platforms are more lethal, efficient, and innovative, to maximise war-fighters’ ability to deter, operate, fight and win. Learning lessons from past conflicts and allies, closer whole-defence collaboration and digitalisation are key to the Group’s ways of working.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements by Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, and the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, among others: the occurrence of an accident or safety incident; the ability of the Company to control costs, meet performance requirements or contractual schedules; and other factors set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2024, which can be found at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations portion of our website at www.amentum.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.