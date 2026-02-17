Provable and Aleo Launch Shield Wallet as Privacy Hits a Tipping Point, Delivering the First Complete Infrastructure for Private Stablecoins

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provable Inc. and The Aleo Network Foundation today announced the launch of Shield Wallet (“Shield”), a privacy-focused crypto wallet, built for the Aleo Network (Aleo), arriving at a critical inflection point for the industry as transparent-by-design blockchains show limits in real-world financial use. As stablecoins scale into payroll, cross-border payments, and institutional settlement, Shield introduces a new standard for on-chain privacy built for the next phase of crypto adoption.

“With Shield, Aleo is seizing the first-mover advantage, delivering the only ecosystem where on-ramps, payroll, and settlement can happen privately, right now," said Howard Wu, co-founder of Aleo and CEO at Provable. Share

Shield’s debut is the final piece of an intensive strategic initiative. While much of the industry continues to discuss the theory of privacy, Aleo has been working to build the reality: a fully operational, privacy-first financial stack.

“We are at a critical inflection point. Institutions and individuals are realizing that full on-chain transparency is not just impractical—it’s a security risk,” said Howard Wu, co-founder of Aleo and CEO at Provable. “The market cannot wait another cycle for a solution. With Shield, Aleo is seizing the first-mover advantage, delivering the only ecosystem where on-ramps, payroll, and settlement can happen privately, right now.”

Lack of Privacy is the Industry’s Bottleneck to Adoption at Scale

Stablecoins are moving into the financial mainstream, processing nearly $9 trillion in adjusted transaction volume in the past year. That growth is now colliding with a hard limit for real-world utility, as most stablecoin activity still runs on transparent blockchains where balances, counterparties, and transaction histories are permanently exposed. For enterprise offerings like payroll, treasury operations, cross-border settlement, and regulated financial flows, full on-chain visibility is not just impractical: it is untenable.

The tension between transparency and privacy is no longer theoretical, it is a priority at the highest levels of the industry. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently convened a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy, signaling growing recognition that crypto cannot scale into mainstream finance without stronger confidentiality guarantees. Aleo leadership was invited to moderate and participate in the discussion, reflecting rising institutional and regulatory interest in privacy-native blockchain infrastructure.

Aleo identified this bottleneck early and was the first private smart-contract solution to launch. Beyond the wallet, Aleo has aggressively laid the groundwork to support high-volume private usage, securing critical integrations to round out a privacy-first financial system and real world use cases:

Stablecoin issuers: Circle xReserve, Paxos Labs

Circle xReserve, Paxos Labs On and Off Ramp: Banxa

Banxa Bridges, DEXs, Swaps: HoudiniSwap, Hyperlane, Near Intents

HoudiniSwap, Hyperlane, Near Intents Risk Mitigation & Analytics: TRM Labs

TRM Labs Validators and Staking: Arcane, Blockdaemon, Everstake, Factblock, Figment, HashKey Cloud, The Tie

Arcane, Blockdaemon, Everstake, Factblock, Figment, HashKey Cloud, The Tie Third-party Wallets: Dynamic, Blockdaemon MPC, Sodot

Dynamic, Blockdaemon MPC, Sodot Payroll Solutions: Bitwave, Toku, Zebec

Shield: The Interface for Immediate Action

Shield is the definitive solution for those who need to transact now without broadcasting their financial life to the public. As a fully self-custodial wallet built by the architects of Aleo, it is engineered for private stablecoins and confidential digital asset management at any scale. By leveraging zero-knowledge technology to encrypt balances, transaction amounts, sender and receiver details, and even gas fees by default, Shield offers the best privacy experience from a wallet.

The Wait is Over

The infrastructure is laid. The partners are aligned. The wallet is live. Private and simple stablecoin payments are no longer a future goal, but a present capability.

Join the first wave of private finance. Download Shield HERE: https://www.shield.app/

About Provable

Provable is the labs company within the Aleo ecosystem, focused on developing products for confidential payments and creating tools for developers to deploy and manage applications on the Aleo blockchain. As the core research and development lab, Provable drives the technical evolution of the Aleo network through cutting-edge cryptographic research, protocol engineering, and the creation of advanced development tools.

Backed by leading investors including a16z, Softbank and Coinbase Ventures, Provable is headquartered in the U.S. and focused on enabling the next generation of secure, on-chain, financial infrastructure.

For more information about Provable visit www.provable.com.

About Aleo

Aleo is the world’s first-mover in private smart-contract blockchain infrastructure. Powered by zero-knowledge cryptography, Aleo combines end-to-end encryption with smart contract programmability, bringing privacy and scalability to stablecoins and blockchain-based financial systems.

For more information about Aleo and to stay updated on its latest developments, visit www.aleo.org.