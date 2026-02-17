BlackSky Signs New Eight-Figure International Contract for Accelerated Delivery of Gen-3 Sovereign Space-Based Intelligence Solution

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) secured a new eight-figure international contract for accelerated delivery of a Gen-3 sovereign space-based intelligence solution. The agreement combines the sale of one Gen-3 very-high resolution 35-centimeter satellite with recurring, multi-year on-orbit operations and subscription-based Assured imagery and analytics services, leveraging the company’s fully automated end-to-end architecture enabled by the BlackSky Spectra® software platform and its ground network to deliver real-time insights at mission speed and scale.

“With this agreement, our customer will have national on-orbit, best-in-class 35-centimeter imaging and AI-enabled analytics capabilities within months, not years,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “BlackSky is accelerating how our global customer base adopts advanced, space-based intelligence by quickly moving Gen-3 units from our agile production line through our rapid deployment process, effectively enabling long-term mission capabilities in very little time.”

Assured services provide the customer with immediate guaranteed access and priority tasking capacity through BlackSky’s proprietary, dynamic monitoring constellation over their national and regional areas of interest. Once operational, the Gen-3 satellite will work in parallel to BlackSky’s constellation to deliver mission-relevant insights at industry-leading speeds. Gen-3's enhanced image clarity expands AI-enabled detection, identification and classification for a wide array of vehicles, aircraft, vessels and other objects of tactical relevance.

BlackSky possesses proprietary in-house satellite design and agile manufacturing, constellation operations and end-to-end advanced software development capabilities. This vertically integrated approach enables the company to quickly develop, produce and deploy reliable space-based intelligence solutions at disruptive speed, scale and economics. To meet global customer demand for guaranteed access to data, when and where customers need it, BlackSky offers On-Demand and Assured subscription access or full sovereign systems.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.