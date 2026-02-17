OnMed and Triple-S Expand Healthcare Access Across Puerto Rico

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnMed, the leader in tech-enabled hybrid healthcare, is significantly expanding its footprint in Puerto Rico with the deployment of 10 OnMed CareStations™ across the island by the end of 2026 in partnership with Triple-S. This expansion advances OnMed’s mission to deliver scalable, high-quality healthcare access to underserved communities through rapid deployable infrastructure solutions.

Since launching its first CareStation in Puerto Rico in November 2025 at Plaza Las Américas—in collaboration with Triple-S, Puerto Rico’s largest health insurance provider—OnMed has demonstrated strong early impact.

"These results validate what we've long believed: when you meet people where they are with high-quality, convenient care, they will use it and outcomes improve," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of OnMed. "Puerto Rico presents significant structural access challenges, making it an important market to demonstrate how scalable healthcare infrastructure can close persistent gaps nationwide.”

With a population of 3.2 million, nearly 25% over age 65, and 44% of residents living below the poverty level, access to timely care is critical yet increasingly difficult. The island faces ongoing physician shortages, limited hospital capacity, and significant geographic barriers, particularly in rural and mountainous regions where hospital services can be 30 minutes or more away.

OnMed’s CareStation is an 8x10-foot “Clinic-in-a-Box” that can be deployed in approximately 30 days at a fraction of traditional brick-and-mortar costs. Each unit combines one-on-one, human-supported clinical consultations with advanced diagnostic tools, real-time scans, and vitals monitoring—delivering comprehensive care in convenient community locations.

The first five CareStations in Puerto Rico are actively deploying through the end of Q1 2026, with the next five planned for deployment by the end of 2026. Installations include high-traffic retail centers and pharmacies, with potential for additional locations in employer and community settings.

Through this partnership, eligible Triple-S members can access MiConsulta MD services, its local brand name, at no cost, with no copay or deductible. Care is delivered in patients’ preferred language, supporting the island’s predominantly Spanish-speaking population.

“The first MiConsulta MD station has been exceptionally well received. From its inauguration on November 20th at Plaza Las Américas and as of today, we have recorded a member satisfaction rate of 4.96 out of 5,” said Michael Muchnicki, President of Triple-S Salud. “These results validate our vision and that MiConsulta MD is scalable and can be an islandwide network. Based on the strong adoption by our members, we plan to install eight additional care stations across Puerto Rico, reaching a total of 10 by year end which significantly expands convenient access to high-quality care.”

Early impact data also demonstrates the strategic value of this infrastructure investment. With 10 CareStations fully deployed, Triple-S can serve 68,000 lives annually while generating an estimate of $4.5 million in emergency department and urgent care cost savings.

The top five diagnoses treated at the CareStations include acute upper respiratory infection, hypertension, prescription renewals, acute pharyngitis, and neck pain, conditions that often lead to costly emergency room visits when primary care is inaccessible.

OnMed's CareStations are currently contracted across seven states and Puerto Rico, with plans to significantly expand the footprint in 2026. The success in Puerto Rico demonstrates how rapidly deployed healthcare infrastructure can address access challenges in both island and mainland markets.

About OnMed

OnMed is transforming how the world accesses healthcare. With its patented OnMed CareStation™, an 8×10 foot “Clinic-in-a-Box”, OnMed delivers comprehensive, immediate care wherever people live, work, and learn. The OnMed CareStation is a tech-enabled, AI-powered, and human-delivered platform that blends the comprehensiveness of traditional in-person care with the rapid scalability of telemedicine. Each CareStation serves as a local access point within a scalable, connected grid that delivers everyday healthcare at scale.

Powered by public-private partnerships across insurers, healthcare providers, governments, employers, and educational institutions, OnMed is redefining healthcare access, closing critical gaps, restoring trust, and strengthening the health and economic resilience of communities everywhere. Learn more at www.onmed.com.

About Triple-S

Triple-S operates as a mission-driven health services company that enables healthy lives by serving approximately one million customers in Puerto Rico, representing nearly one-third of the population. With more than 65 years of experience, it is the leading insurance and coordinated care brand and has the island’s broadest customer base. Triple-S is a subsidiary of GuideWell, a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, among them Florida Blue, the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan of Florida. Triple-S is also an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association with a presence in the U.S. Virgin Islands markets. It offers an extensive portfolio of coordinated care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid segments. Triple-S is also a recognized brand in the life and property and casualty insurance markets in Puerto Rico, with strong ties to its clients and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S, visit https://management.grupotriples.com/en/. You may visit Triple-S on Facebook Triple-S, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.