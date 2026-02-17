Amplitude Introduces Agentic AI Analytics for the Next Era of Product Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help companies close the gap between shipping software and knowing what to build next, Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL) today announced a series of AI agents that continuously analyze product usage, identify what’s working and what isn’t, and recommend actions to take in real time.

The news comes as AI coding assistants from companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor, and Lovable have made it exponentially easier to create software. But as teams can ship features faster than they can learn what is working for users, the need for AI-first behavioral analytics tools becomes more important than ever.

“We’re entering a new era of analytics—one where AI can monitor your product around the clock, and free up your team to focus on improving the experience,” said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO at Amplitude. “Today, we’re launching the first fully autonomous analytics agent. It’s going to reinvent how product decisions get made.”

As part of the launch, Amplitude announced a Global Agent, four specialized Agents, and MCP updates that bring behavioral data to where people already work—such as tools from Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor, Figma, Lovable, Notion, and GitHub. Combined, they make it possible for companies of all sizes to move from insight to action in minutes instead of months.

With Global Agent, teams can ask complex questions in plain language and get instant answers. The agent analyzes data, builds dashboards, investigates root causes, and explains what’s driving changes across funnels, experiments, segments, and customer journeys. It then recommends what to do next and takes action directly in Amplitude.

Four specialized agents—focused on monitoring dashboards, reviewing user sessions, running experiments, and processing feedback—handle the tasks that typically bog product teams down.

Dashboard Monitoring Agent - Detects meaningful metric changes within hours, investigates why they happened, and delivers insights and recommended actions via Slack or email.

- Detects meaningful metric changes within hours, investigates why they happened, and delivers insights and recommended actions via Slack or email. Session Replay Agent - Reviews hundreds of user sessions continuously, spots hidden friction, quantifies revenue impact, and recommends specific fixes.

- Reviews hundreds of user sessions continuously, spots hidden friction, quantifies revenue impact, and recommends specific fixes. Web Experimentation Agent - Designs and launches experiments, analyzes results, and makes rollout or iteration decisions, all while keeping a human in the loop.

- Designs and launches experiments, analyzes results, and makes rollout or iteration decisions, all while keeping a human in the loop. AI Feedback Agent - Turns unstructured feedback from surveys and support tickets into actionable insights by mapping themes to actual user behavior.

Unlike AI tools that simply query a data warehouse, Amplitude's AI agents operate inside a system that is purpose-built for behavioral analytics. This means the agents understand context, not just data, leading to clearer, more accurate, and more actionable insights.

AI Assistants: Ask Claude or ChatGPT to summarize user behavior, pull charts, and answer product or campaign questions using Amplitude data.

Ask Claude or ChatGPT to summarize user behavior, pull charts, and answer product or campaign questions using Amplitude data. Development: Validate, debug, and track impact with product context inside Cursor or Claude Code. Add behavioral context to GitHub pull requests. Build and ship AI features with integrated product insights in AWS Kiro.

Validate, debug, and track impact with product context inside Cursor or Claude Code. Add behavioral context to GitHub pull requests. Build and ship AI features with integrated product insights in AWS Kiro. Design & Prototyping: Validate and refine Lovable concepts with product performance and feedback. Identify user friction and generate data-backed prototypes in Figma Make.

Validate and refine Lovable concepts with product performance and feedback. Identify user friction and generate data-backed prototypes in Figma Make. Product & Collaboration: Analyze and surface product opportunities with Notion agents. Make Amplitude charts and analytics searchable in Atlassian Rovo.

Analyze and surface product opportunities with Notion agents. Make Amplitude charts and analytics searchable in Atlassian Rovo. Sales & Engagement: Personalize messaging and targeting in Outreach with behavioral signals.

Early customers and partners are already seeing impactful results with Amplitude’s fully agentic AI analytics platform.

“Amplitude has helped NTT DOCOMO scale self-serve analytics to more than 1,000 active users and significantly reduce the time required to analyze campaign effectiveness,” said Takashi Suzuki, SVP and GM of the Data Platform Department at NTT DOCOMO. “With Amplitude AI Agents, our teams can streamline analysis directly from existing dashboards, helping us move faster while improving conversion rates and lowering cost per acquisition.”

“Increasing our users required more than just access to data. It required structure and automation,” said Matias Caratti, Product Shipping Supervisor, Mercado Libre. “Dashboards provided a single source of truth, and AI Agents enabled us to find data on our own. We didn’t have to rely on manual reports, and we were provided with automatic insights on funnel performance, countries with the best conversion, and fluctuations in contact rate."

“Amplitude MCP and Skills bring user insights directly into agent context in Cursor,” said Joshua Ma, Engineering Lead at Cursor. “This allows teams to quickly ship features, measure impact, and build smarter experiments for the next release.”

For more information on Amplitude AI Agents and the AI Analytics platform overall, please visit amplitude.com.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading AI analytics platform, helping over 4,500 customers—including Atlassian, Burger King, NBCUniversal, Square, and Under Armour—build better products and digital experiences. With powerful AI Agents embedded across our platform, teams can analyze, test, and optimize user experiences faster than ever. Ranked #1 across multiple categories in G2’s Fall 2025 Report, Amplitude is the best-in-class solution for product, data, and marketing teams. Learn more at amplitude.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations, and assumptions of Amplitude’s management in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Amplitude's control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or Amplitude experiences unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including express or implied statements about the capabilities, features, and benefits of Amplitude’s products and platform, should be considered forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Amplitude’s plans, estimates or expectations described in such forward-looking statements could include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Amplitude’s most recent report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other reports that Amplitude has filed, and will file with, the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Amplitude undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.