PwC Hong Kong and watchTowr Expand Partnership to Help Organizations Move from Reactive Monitoring to Preemptive Resilience

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PwC Hong Kong (PwC) and watchTowr, a global leader in Preemptive Exposure Management, today announced the expansion of their partnership. PwC will continue to deliver the watchTowr Platform as part of its Managed Security Service (MSS) offering, helping organizations continuously validate real exposure and act faster than attackers.

The relationship, which began in early 2024, has supported major clients across critical infrastructure, enterprise, and higher education in Hong Kong. Together, PwC and watchTowr have helped these organizations move beyond traditional security services and reactive monitoring to preemptive resilience by validating which exposures are real, prioritizing what matters most and tracking remediation until risk is reduced.

watchTowr’s Preemptive Exposure Management technology combines proactive threat intelligence, real attacker telemetry, and automated validation to identify and confirm exploitable weaknesses across an organization’s external footprint, giving defenders time to act before in-the-wild exploitation begins. At the heart of this speed is an AI-driven automation pipeline that rapidly turns emerging attacker activity into actionable intelligence and validated exposure insights.

PwC operationalizes these capabilities at scale as part of its Managed Security Service, managing the watchTowr Platform 24/7 and translating technical findings into clear, actionable steps for security and business stakeholders. PwC incorporates its frontline incident response and threat intelligence learnings into how it operationalizes the watchTowr Platform for clients, accelerating validation, prioritization, and time-to-action.

Jenius Shieh, Partner, Cybersecurity and Privacy, PwC Hong Kong, said:

“watchTowr is an industry leader in understanding how attackers think and act. Our goal with this partnership is to democratize regional security. By combining PwC’s threat intelligence and incident response experience with the watchTowr Platform capabilities, we help clients translate emerging threats into practical defenses. This approach fortifies individual clients and the wider digital ecosystem alike.”

Dedicated Support for Enhanced Cyber Resilience

PwC has established a dedicated 24/7 support model to maximize client value from the watchTowr Platform. By centralizing technical expertise and leveraging automated workflows, PwC provides consistent, high-speed resolution for client inquiries and accelerates time to action when new threats emerge.

Key value-added services of PwC’s MSS offering include:

24/7 Dedicated Support: Direct, round-the-clock access to PwC support channel to receive inquiries, triage complexity, and provide detailed technical responses.

Direct, round-the-clock access to PwC support channel to receive inquiries, triage complexity, and provide detailed technical responses. Integrated Workflow & Reporting : Integration with PwC’s Jira ITSM to facilitate SLA tracking (e.g., remediation), generate custom reports, and tailor triaging workflows to deliver a “fit‑for‑purpose” solution for clients.

: Integration with PwC’s Jira ITSM to facilitate SLA tracking (e.g., remediation), generate custom reports, and tailor triaging workflows to deliver a “fit‑for‑purpose” solution for clients. CISO‑Level Advisory & Operational Support: Advisory, consultancy, engineering and operational support across the CISO function—including managed vulnerability management, remediation support, asset aggregation and management, CTI aggregation and reporting, and more. PwC can also package “tokens” for rapid red‑team initiation or prioritised remediation.

Strategic Focus and the Evolution of DarkLab

As part of the expansion, PwC’s DarkLab – a state-of-the-art technical space designed to simulate real-life hacking scenarios and mitigate sophisticated cyber attacks – will sharpen its strategic focus. Following its integration into PwC’s Consulting practice, DarkLab will concentrate on Managed Security Services, particularly Exposure Management and Attack Surface Management solutions. This structured approach aligns technical defense with broader business transformation objectives.

Elvina Liow, VP Global Partnerships and Enablement, watchTowr, said:

“PwC’s team in Hong Kong knows what it takes to operate security programs under real-world pressure. They trust the watchTowr Platform to continuously validate exposure and to move quickly when threats emerge. Together, we’re helping organizations find real weaknesses fast, confirm what’s exploitable, and reduce risk before attackers can take advantage.”

Regional Expansion Across APAC

Building on the foundation in Hong Kong, PwC and watchTowr plan to extend the managed service offering to additional markets across APAC, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. This extension aims to bring a new standard of preemptive exposure management to the broader APAC region.

About watchTowr

watchTowr is the Preemptive Exposure Management capability trusted by Fortune 500 companies and critical infrastructure providers. By combining proactive threat intelligence, real attacker telemetry, and automated red teaming, watchTowr continuously identifies and validates real exposure – so security teams can outrun real-world threats. When exploitation happens in hours, watchTowr delivers what no one else can: time to respond.

Follow the company on LinkedIn and X. To learn more about watchTowr, visit https://watchtowr.com/.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

©2026 PricewaterhouseCoopers. All rights reserved.