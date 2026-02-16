Regional Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Missouri through its partnership with Regional Dermatology, LLC.

Founded in 2010 by Sarah Jensen, M.D., Regional Dermatology has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the greater St. Louis, Missouri, market. In addition to Dr. Jensen, the provider team includes two excellent advanced practice providers. The entire care team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care at its two locations:

Chesterfield (West), MO Festus, MO 15320 Conway Road, Suite C 1463 Hwy. 61, Suite B Chesterfield, MO 63017 Festus, MO 63028 (636) 237-0030 (636) 933-7600 Expand

Dr. Jensen is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree and completed her dermatology residency at Saint Louis University Hospital. Dr. Jensen commented, “My staff and I are excited to join the Epiphany team. Epiphany is committed to the St. Louis market and expanding access to care while making patients their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – integrity and providing excellent medical dermatology care for our patients. We look forward to working with Epiphany to maintain the highest standards of quality patient care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jensen and her colleagues to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Jensen and her colleagues, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to patients in the communities they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the St. Louis market.”

Through this partnership, Dr. Jensen and her team gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Regional Dermatology’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 121 locations in 18 states, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.